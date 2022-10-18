nascar-suspends-bubba-wallace-after-kyle-larson-incident

NASCAR has reviewed the information and now they are handing down a punishment for Bubba Wallace. He will be suspended for one race. Wallace is now set to miss out on Homestead-Miami as a result of his actions on the track at Las Vegas and after when he got out of his car.

NEWS: Bubba Wallace suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series Championship event after Las Vegas incident. pic.twitter.com/yhxwVo0s4A — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 18, 2022

Fans were sure that NASCAR would do something about this. Bubba Wallace not only appeared to retaliate with his car, wrecking Larson badly. Then he got out of his car and walked down the track. That’s when Wallace started to shove Larson multiple times into his car and around the infield.

This will be a one-race suspension. After Homestead-Miami, Wallace will be back on the track.

NASCAR cited Bubba Wallace for violating multiple sections of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct for, “intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.” This was a section that was refined after the William Byron incident.

Bubba Wallace’s Apology

Yesterday, Bubba Wallace released a statement and apologized for his actions on the track. He did not apologize to Larson exactly, but it was an acknowledgment that he did something wrong.

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car. My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport,” Wallace said in his statement.

Without Bubba Wallace in the 45 in Miami, it will be someone else taking the wheel. So, 23XI will have two replacement drivers for this weekend as Ty Gibbs continues to drive for Kurt Busch.

If Wallace had just spun out Larson, it might have been a fine and penalty. If he hadn’t gotten out of the car, walked down the track, into the infield, shoved his competitor, and then given officials grief as well – this wouldn’t have been so harsh. Instead, he’s going to sit out and lose out on any points this week.