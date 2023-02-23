NASCAR Suspends Team Owner, Former Driver Indefinitely

A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner and former driver, Cory Roper, has been indefinitely suspended following Daytona. In the post-race penalty report, NASCAR only listed one person among their list of suspensions and it was Roper.

According to the report, Cory Roper violated sections 4.1 and 10.1.A of the Truck Series rule book. These two rules in particular as related to “behavioral infractions.” To be more particular, this has to do with NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy.

While fans will speculate about what it is, NASCAR does not have a tradition of releasing information about the substance in question. So, we will likely not hear anything unless Roper were to make a statement himself.

Roper Racing has competed for a number of years. When Cory himself was driving, he competed in 45 Truck Series races. During his career as a driver, Roper notched a top-five finish, which was at the 2021 edition of Daytona. He finished third.

Roper also recorded three top-10 finishes in his career.

Roper Racing Missed NASCAR Truck Series Race at Daytona

The 45-year-old Cory Roper is not the driver of Roper Racing’s No. 04 truck this season. So, they had to get another wheelman to put up at Daytona. The NextEra 250 featured some talented drivers.

In a field that featured Cup Series drivers Corey LaJoie and Chase Elliott, as well as Travis Pastrana, it was a tough race to make. Not to mention newcomers like Rajah Caruth, Nick Sanchez, and more.

Unfortunately for the Roper Racing team, this past NASCAR weekend did not go so well. Driver Kaden Honeycutt was unable to make the final field for the big race. Zane Smith would go on to take the checkered flag in a rain-shortened race.

Roper Racing is going to have to either deal without their owner for a while or shut it down until the suspension is over.