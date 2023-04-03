Inspection is complete, Kyle Larson is officially the winner. William Byron and Alex Bowman both had their cars sent to research and development. After every race, a couple of cars are usually chosen to go to R&D. This time it was two Hendrick Motorsports cars.

William Byron was wrecked and slid back to P24 by the end of the race. Meanwhile, Bowman picked up yet another top-10 finish. He has only failed to reach the top 10 once this season. Both their vehicles have been taken to R&D for further inspection.

What makes this interesting is the timing. NASCAR says that these things are mostly random. However, it is hard to believe that when Hendrick just got off of some severe penalties this week with their appeal.

Perhaps NASCAR is making sure that the organization isn’t taking any more shortcuts.

Tech complete in the Cup garage. No issues. Larson is the winner. … Byron and Bowman cars to R&D center. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 3, 2023

There is nothing that these drivers have done wrong, just something that happens. If Larson’s car passed inspection, I do not doubt that these cars will too.

Fans are going to start with conspiracy theories, even if this is an innocent coincidence. The timing of this has been strange, to say the least, and it is reasonable to question it. Then again, it might just be routine inspections.

William Byron Wrecked Late, Who is to Blame?

This race was shaping up to be a Hendrick Motorsports showdown once again. However, we saw William Byron get spun out late and it ended his day. After the race, there was some drama involving Ross Chastain. Shocker, right? As well as Christopher Bell.

When asked about the wreck, Bell said that Chastain was to blame for taking the track three-wide. Well, that did happen, but not how Bell thought. It turns out, the 20 had plenty of room for the 1 below him, he overreacted, and got into Byron.

While Bell sent out an apology to Byron on Twitter, he didn’t apologize for calling out Chastain at all. Meanwhile, the Melon Man was beside himself for being blamed for yet another wreck that he didn’t cause.

As for William Byron, it doesn’t really matter who did it does it? He got hit and sent to the back and that is what it is. He has two wins and led a ton of laps today and will likely win close to 5+ races this season. Is what it is.

Next week is the Bristol Dirt Race and I’m sure no one will be blaming anyone for what happens on the track then…