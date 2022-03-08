NASCAR: Taking a Look at All of Alex Bowman’s Victories

There’s been a lot of drama around NASCAR driver Alex Bowman taking the win at Las Vegas. Mainly from Kyle Busch. While you can debate who deserved to win that race, there is nothing given in racing. Bowman knows that; this past weekend wasn’t the first win of his career.

What to Know

Alex Bowman won the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday

Kyle Busch commented that Bowman “backs into every f-cking win”

Bowman responded with a new line of merch from his Las Vegas win

His latest win was #7 of his career

Oh, now it ain’t just Richard that can be Petty these days in NASCAR. Alex Bowman invoked the wrath of the No.18, but he took it in stride. In honor of that and his latest win in Las Vegas, let’s talk about some of those other wins.

Bowman collected his first win while driving the No.88 for Hendrick Motorsports, on June 30, 2019. That win was at Chicagoland Speedway for the Camping World 400. It was his only win of that season. Then, he won at the Auto Club 400 in 2020 while leading for 110 laps. I wouldn’t call that backing into a win.

Last season, we saw an emergence for Bowman. 2021 was a truly special year. He took a win at the Richmond Raceway in April. He moved to another iconic number, from 88 to 48, Jimmie Johnson’s old number. The then 27-year-old wasn’t done there, either. He won the Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway soon after.

His last regular-season win in 2021 came in June at Pocono. He had put himself into the conversation to challenge teammate Kyle Larson. In the NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville, Alex Bowman took his first postseason win. He collected the grandfather clock, but he was already eliminated at this point from the title race.

And, that brings us to his seventh and most recent win. A caution with 4 laps to go. The restart came up, his team got him out front and into overtime position. Bowman took the win over Larson and notched his second earliest win ever in a season.

NASCAR Drama Turns into Alex Bowman’s Profit

In case you didn’t know, NASCAR fans kinda like Alex Bowman. He tries to not get into too much trouble, at least not with his comments. Sometimes his driving or the results of his driving make others a bit mad. However, Kyle Busch was furious. He drove a parts car, only had Martin Truex Jr. to fend off and just four laps to go.

So, maybe he was just frustrated when he said that Bowman is, “The same f-cking guy who backs into every f-cking win that he ever f-cking gets back into another f-cking win. Bulls-it!”

It doesn’t really matter, though. Bowman already made t-shirts with a Vegas sign that has his name and “All Luck, No Skill” written on the shirt. On the back, it says, “Backing into wins.” That’s just good marketing. “Family sport friendly,” Bowman advertised the shirts on Twitter. “18% of the proceeds backing into an animal shelter near you.”

That’s how you make lemonade when life hands you lemons.