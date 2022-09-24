NASCAR: Team Penske Appeals Ryan Blaney Penalties, Full Crew Available for Texas Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney will have his full crew, including his crew chief after Team Penske appeals the NASCAR decision from Bristol last week. Loose wheels can be a real pain in the rear end of these Next Gen cars. Teams have had issues all season, and the No. 12 was the lastest victim at Bristol.

Originally, Ryan Blaney and his team were going to have to deal without crew chief Jonathan Hassler, their right-rear tire changer Zachary Price, or their jackman Graham Stoddard. These are three very important roles on the team and having consistency is key.

With a track as strategically challenging as Texas, and the issues with passing in these Next Gen cars, it’s clear why the 12 team wants their crew for this race. Even if they get suspended for four weeks after this Sunday.

“Yeah I mean it’s good to keep them for this week, and everybody,” Blaney said to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “Graham and Zach, I think it’s important to keep those guys for this week. We all know how important pit stops are here and how hard it is to pass. Strategy will come into play so it’s good to have Jonathan in the box, good to have those guys in the pits. It was good to keep those guys for this week, and we’ll see how it goes.”

As far as the decision-making process went, Ryan Blaney was able to give his input.

“We talked about it a bit, we were all kinda in on the conversation. So, yeah it was kind of a group effort.”

Ryan Blaney Still Winless, Hopes to Make the Round of 8

This is the first race of the Round of 12 and we still have a lot of questions to answer. For Ryan Blaney, it’s amazing that he is still winless and in the playoffs. If he pulls off the win in Texas like he did at the All-Star Race earlier this year, he’ll really shake things up.

With so much on the line and so many talented drivers vying for one of those eight spots, Blaney wants a strong performance at Texas Motor Speedway. Getting a stage win and a top-5 finish at least would be great for the No. 12’s efforts. Blaney will start on Row 7 in the 14th position. Brad Keselowski was the pole winner.

Is this the race where Ryan Blaney gets it done?