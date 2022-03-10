NASCAR: Team Stange Joins Cup Series in 2022

A familiar auto racing team is back to racing as Team Stange Racing announced an eight-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2022 this week.

Businessman John Stange, Jr. and Leap Brands, Inc. will own the team with Tarso Marques getting behind the wheel of the No. 79 car. According to Racing News, the team starts with the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 3.

I’m really proud to be the driver for the new @nascar Cup Series @teamstange in partenership with @DIG_Au that made an amazing effort to make all this happen so fast for this 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/1ZPvDjlRfc — Tarso Marques (@marquestarso) March 9, 2022

Several Marques fans took to the racer’s Tweet, welcoming him to the premier racing series. One racing fan named Luke said, “Rooting for y’all when you have your road America cup debut.”

Team Stange will also field a Camping World Trucks car for the June 12 Sonoma race. The team calls it a refresher for Marques before he gets back into the meaty part of its Cup racing activity this year.

We have partnered with blockchain development company Dignity Gold, LLC and its DIGau token (@DIG_Au) to compete in eight @NASCAR Cup Series races throughout 2022! @marquestarso pic.twitter.com/39mZZS3w5H — Team Stange Racing (@teamstange) March 8, 2022

Other Marques races include Indianapolis (July 31), Watkins Glen (Aug. 21), Daytona (Aug. 27), Charlotte (Oct. 9), Las Vegas (Oct. 16), Homestead (Oct. 23), and Phoenix (Nov. 6).

NASCAR Team Stange Entry Backed By Digital Company

Blockchain company DignityGold and the DIGau token are backing the Chicago-based team. Racing website Jayski said the team could have more announcements on racing this season.

“We’re thrilled for investors and the racing community to come together with this partnership from Dignity Gold,” Team Stange Racing president/CEO John Stange Jr. said in a press release.

The businessman’s company is behind MotoGator and Loose It Up, a lubricant that loosens pro race tightened or ceased components.

Stange feels good about Marques’s experience and knows he’ll compete in his races. The owner also said additional races and series entries could happen in the future. Stang said he “looks forward” to building a dream team and “leading exciting projects outside of racing.”

The 46-year-old racer is a former F1 driver with 24 career starts in the series, most recently in 2001. Marques had two Top 10 finishes in three seasons with the Minardi team.

He’s also got some time in the Champ Car Series with two Top 10 finishes in four seasons.

A Future For Stange, Chicago Racing And NASCAR?

Stange’s return is curious, with talk of a Chicago road race in the NASCAR news lately.

Sure, teams get relevant sponsors all the time. In the NASCAR owner’s website bio, Stange lists his history with Windy City racing.

Stange “was able to shut down the City of Chicago’s famous North Michigan Avenue in order to launch a demonstration run of an IndyCar to promote a sponsorship idea for the Indy Racing Team Dick Simon Racing.”

The businessman brought “awareness to IndyCar racing coming to Chicago.”

Maybe that’s a good sign for all those Chicago-area NASCAR fans would mourn the loss of the sport in that region of the country.