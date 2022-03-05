NASCAR: Thousands of Fans Will Be Back on Motorhome Hill in Las Vegas

Get ready to see a lot of NASCAR fans back on Motorhome Hill in Las Vegas this weekend. They will gather at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The motorsports lovers have found their way back. They are having a party and getting ready to watch their favorite drivers at the Pennzoil 400. Maybe we can catch up with some of these fans thanks to Fox 5 Vegas.

At A Glance

NASCAR fans have foujnd their way back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

They are gathering again after events were cut back due to COVID-19 precautions

The place they call Motorhome Hill is a fave for the NASCAR faithful

Fan says “it’s great to be back” after coming to Las Vegas from Phoenix

NASCAR Motorhome Hill Las Vegas Party Is Getting Underway

A lot of fans wanted to come and watch the race last year. But COVID-19 precautions put a dent in those plans. You may not know this but Motorhome Hill is really popular among these NASCAR fans. See, it overlooks the action on the speedway. Fan Dan Downing and his wife happened to come to the NASCAR Motorhome Hill location in Las Vegas in their RV from Phoenix.

When asked about being back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Downing says, “Oh my gosh we haven’t been able to do this for a couple of years so it’s great to be back, we haven’t been here in probably three years.” But the fan has definitely made coming to this race a solid tradition. He meets up with Steve Ortiz, whom he’s known for 50 years since high school days.

Ortiz found his way to the track from Salt Lake City. He happened to meet his wife at the race 16 years ago. Talk about getting your own checkered flag. “We met here coming down the walkway and the most beautiful woman I ever met in my life,” Ortiz said. He and Downing agree that Motorhome Hill is simply amazing.

Longtime Friends Meet Up With Newcomers For The Las Vegas Race

“You can’t beat this,” Ortiz said. But wait, there’s more. See, these guys’ RV neighbors happened to come down from McMinnville, Oregon, for the race. It happens to be their first time at the track. Back in 2021, there was a sellout but just for 15 percent capacity.

The Fox news outlet talked with Bill and Cindi Graham from Orange County, Calif. The Grahams said their Canadian friends could not cross the border because of COVID-19 precautions.

“They come every year,” Bill Graham says. “Lucky we got two spots next to each other – they’re here every year with us so we have a really good time.” Look for some sweet shots from the NASCAR Motorhome Hill Las Vegas location.