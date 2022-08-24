NASCAR: Three Crew Members from Rick Ware Racing Suspended Following Race at Watkins Glen

Three crew members from Rick Ware Racing will be sidelined for four races, NASCAR announced this week. The suspensions come as a result of rules infractions that occurred at Watkins Glen last weekend.

NASCAR issued a four-race suspension for Rick Ware Racing crew chief Billy Plourde, car chief Jamie Edwards and engineer Steven Gray. A ballast came off Cody Ware’s No. 51 car during a practice session at The Glen.

The ballast coming off the car is labeled as a safety infraction by NASCAR. The three crew members will be off the track through the Sept. 17 race at Bristol. That includes Cup Series races at Daytona, Darlington, Kansas and Bristol.

Ware finished the Go Bowling at The Glen in 34th place. He was two laps off the pace when the checkered flag waved.

NASCAR Heads to Daytona

After an exciting weekend at Watkins Glen, NASCAR travels back down to Florida for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. The race marks the end of the regular season in the sport, and a handful of drivers are hoping to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Ryan Blaney is hoping to secure his spot in the playoffs with a victory at Daytona — or hope a 16th winner doesn’t take the checkered flag. He owns a 25-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. heading into the regular season finale.

Though Blaney is (kind of) in the driver’s seat (apologies for the pun) to be that 16th driver in the playoffs, he understands nothing is guaranteed at Daytona. He’s also not stressing over it.

“I have slept great this week,” Blaney said, per FOX. “No different than any other time. You can’t stress yourself out about it. It is either going to happen, or it isn’t, whether you make the playoffs or not.”

Truex, also in the thick of NASCAR’s playoff race, talked about the pressure.

“I don’t think anything compares to the pressure you feel when you’re in a championship race,” said Truex. “This is kind of ‘child’s play.’ … We’ll do the best we can. There’s no magic bullet. We’ll just go race hard.”

There should be plenty of fireworks on the track from Daytona this weekend!