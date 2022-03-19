NASCAR: Three New Hampshire Races Will Net Teams a Major Bonus

There’s NASCAR news from the Whelen Modified Tour New Hampshire races. A bonus program will be in place for teams to get a bonus. It will be the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup program. JDV Productions has announced this will involve the three races that they promote in 2022. Talk about a nice boost for the NASCAR short-track racing teams. And they have to compete in all three of these races to get the bonus.

NASCAR New Hampshire Races Will Be Worth Winning For Drivers

This program will include more than $15,000 in posted bonuses. That goes on top of the regular purses offered for the events. Go ahead and put a champion bonus in there for the team owner of the driver who earns the most points across the three races.

Now, the point system used by NASCAR will be used to determine the champion of the three-race series. That driver will receive $5,000. Second-place in points will earn $2,000; third place gets $1,000.

A total of $8,000 goes toward this special points system for the three-race series. There are more incentives involved, too. If a driver sweeps all three races with victories, then the team owner of that driver also gets an additional $5,000. We get more about this from NASCAR.

Lucrative Purses Along With Bonuses Await Races’ Winners

Events involved in the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup bonus program include ones at Lee USA Speedway on May 21, Monadnock Speedway on June 18, and Claremont Motorsports Park on July 29. Looking at current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour purse offerings, these events will all pay lucrative purses to win and throughout the field. That goes along with the bonuses, too.

“Our partnership with Whelen has enabled us to tie our three New Hampshire races together under the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup banner,” JDV Productions owner Josh Vanada said. “In doing so, we are enticing and rewarding teams who commit to compete in all three of these events.

“Our bonus program stands tall – offering an additional $15,000 to NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour car owners and drivers who compete on New Hampshire’s short tracks,” Vanada said. Outside of points from each event, multiple bonuses are also on the line at each specific race. The Invader Bonus, Hard Charger Bonus, Lap Leader Bonus, and Consistency Bonus all will be offered. Between the four of them, an additional $2,500 is on the line.

“I’m excited to have the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at my home tracks here in New Hampshire this year,” driver Cory Plummer said. “The bonus program that Josh and Whelen Engineering have put together really made the decision easy for us. It’s more financially feasible to enter a race in these circumstances.