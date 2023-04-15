NASCAR Throwback: Bubba Wallace Makes History With 2013 Truck Series Win at Martinsville

This weekend marks 10 years since Bubba Wallace claimed his first-ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at Martinsville. It was the first time a Black driver had won a NASCAR national series race since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott’s win back in 1963. History was made that day.

It was the Kroger 200. Bubba Wallace was a rookie in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He had previously driven a few times for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2012 in the Xfinity Series, notching three top-10 finishes in four races.

With Kyle Busch Motorsports, Wallace performed well in the Truck Series that year. He had four top-five finishes and six more top-10 results prior to his big day at the Paperclip. In the race before Martinsville, Wallace finished P17 at Talladega. He went into the weekend with high hopes and a lot of confidence.

That win was a breakthrough for Bubba Wallace. He would go on to win three races the next season in the Truck Series and finished 3rd overall in the standings in 2014.

You may have recognized a few faces in that video. This race featured some big names that are still in NASCAR today. Bubba Wallace won over the likes of Jeb Burton, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, a very young John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton, Chase Elliott, and Ty Dillon.

Can Bubba Wallace Find Success Again at Martinsville?

It has been a decade since Bubba Wallace picked up that first win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Is there a chance that he finds his stride in 2023 in the Cup Series at the same venue? I’m not totally convinced.

However, it is worth noting that there was some improvement from Wallace at the end of last year. While the downforce package is different now than it was last year, he might find some luck at the Paperclip. His finish in the October race at Martinsville was P8. This year, Wallace has one top-five finish and no others inside the top 10.

Frustrations have been obvious this season with Wallace. He is always tough on himself after a bad beat or a mistake. However, when he wins or performs well, he can be the most confident driver in the Cup Series.

The NOCO 400 is going to challenge Bubba Wallace. He was ready for it 10 years ago in the Truck Series. So, can he get the job done a decade later? Qualifying for the Cup Series is at 5:20 PM EST on FS1. The NOCO 400 starts at 3:00 PM EST on Sunday for 400 laps of braking and bumping.