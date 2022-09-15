NASCAR Throwback: Chase Elliott & Kevin Harvick Get Face-to-Face After 2021 Bristol Night Race

Last season, a feud broke out between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick that lit the NASCAR world on fire, things boiled over at Bristol. Let’s go back to last season and relive some of that drama ahead of the intense Bristol Night Race we have in store for 2022. Elimination is coming and the racing on the track is going to be physical.

Bristol was wild last year. Kevin Harvick got into the No. 9 a bit during the race, giving the car a flat in the process and hindering any chance of that team winning. Despite the fact that Chase Elliott was laps behind Harvick, when it mattered most in the final laps of the race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver blocked and collided with Harvick multiple times.

This made sure that the Ford driver wouldn’t be able to take the win over Kyle Larson. In the grand scheme of the 2021 playoffs, the incidents between these two drivers likely led the path for Larson to win the Bill France Cup.

The two met on pit road after the race and started to let one another know how they felt about what happened on the track.

The boys are talking. The boys are shoving.



IT'S BRISTOL BABY. pic.twitter.com/EIghd7Sc8s — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 19, 2021

Joey Logano said it best after the race saying, “I’d be maybe a little nervous about the situaiton, you know, dpeending on who goes on to the next round or not. It could really affect how things go.”

This wasn’t the ned of it, either.

Kevin Harvick Strikes at Roval – It Backfires

In the Round of 12, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick battled it out even more. Harvick held off on his payback for a bit. However, when it came to the Charlotte Roval, the veteran driver decided to strike his revenge. Slamming into the rear of Elliott, it looked like he took the Chevy out of the race.

Kevin Harvick WRECKS Chase Elliott!



Was it payback for Bristol? #NASCARPlayoffs x NBC pic.twitter.com/xfECn8Pn5V — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 10, 2021

He did not. Despite crumpling up the rear end, Elliott was fine. Harvick did damage to his front end in the process, as well. So, it was a wash really. That was until later in the race when Harvick was unable to continue following another incident.

Chase Elliott had no hard feelings about finishing P12 and advancing to the Round of 8 while Harvick’s playoff hopes were finished after elimination.

"I wanna wish them a merry off season and a happy Christmas." — @chaseelliott pic.twitter.com/5iCl5CLsyD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 10, 2021

Kyle Larson would go on to win the race at the Roval as well allowing him to extend his lead on the field and take another step towards his NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Rick Hendrick Steps in With Chase Elliott Feud

This caused a lot of drama and trouble in the NASCAR world. After the race at the Roval, Rick Hendrick put out a statement about the feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick.

“I think [NASCAR is] the only ones that can really stop it. I hope they do because the crew chiefs and everybody can do the best they can, but it’s up to the drivers themselves. I’ve been in this situation before. NASCAR can handle it,” the boss man said.

This effectively ended the rivalry. Harvick was out of the playoffs, and Larson had gone on a wild streak that would solidify his place as the champion just a few races later. Had these drivers avoided such shenanigans, who knows where they would have finished in 2021?

It could have been back-to-back for Elliott or the second title for Harvick since 2014.

Could we see a similar situation between drivers like Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain? Or perhaps William Byron and Joey Logano rekindle their little spat. Bristol will make tempers flare, you can count on that.