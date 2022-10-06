NASCAR Throwback: Chase Elliott Wins Back-to-Back at Charlotte Roval

Ahead of this weekend at the Charlotte Roval, let’s look back at NASCAR past when Chase Elliott won back-to-back races there in 2019 and 2020. This race is held once a year and that makes it special. Drivers and fans seem to like the Roval more than other road course tracks.

When you look at the current field of drivers, it is clear that Chase Elliott is elite on road courses. He has more wins on the road than any active Cup driver. The Hendrick Motorsports driver knows how to work the brakes and get around on those curves and turns.

It was in 2019 when Elliott won his first race at the Roval. It was just the second year of the Bank of America Roval 400. He then went and won the 2020 edition of the race as well. Of course, Elliott would go on to win the Cup Series Championship that same year.

It is no wonder why Chase Elliott is the favorite heading into the weekend. At 4-1 odds, Elliott leads the field. He will have some tough competition though. Both in his own team and from elsewhere.

Can Chase Elliott Hold Off Larson, Reddick at the Roval?

If Chase Elliott wants to get his third Roval to win in five years, he will have to earn it. We know that these Next Gen cars are more evenly matched, sometimes to a fault. This is also a season where we have not seen an Elliott win on the road in 2022.

To start, Elliott is going to have to deal with his own teammate, Kyle Larson. Larson has not had a great season, but he is still Kyle Larson. That means you can’t count him out, especially on the road. Larson won this race in 2021. Can he match the back-to-back effort of Elliott?

However, the driver I am more focused on has to be Tyler Reddick. Two wins on the road this season and a third win at that tough Texas race. Reddick has been great on the roads, outside of a DNF P35 finish at Sonoma. He has an average finish of 3.5 on the road if you take that DNF result out.

Let’s see what awaits us at the Roval!