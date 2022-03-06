NASCAR: Tiera Gives Spellbound Performance of National Anthem at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

If you want to start a race off the right way, then listen to the NASCAR National Anthem performance by Tiera. Race fans know that when the announcement is made before the white flag drops, everyone gets up. Hats are taken off, too, out of respect for the American flag. Yet the stirring performance of the National Anthem at Sunday’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway just might take your breath away. Tiera brought her A-game for sure.

NASCAR National Anthem Performance Brings Fans To Their Feet

How did all of the NASCAR National Anthem performance sound in front of the crowd for the Pennzoil 400? We all get to hear some of the country music artist singing that was shared on Twitter by NASCAR. And we also get a view of a military flyover to boot, too.

According to a story from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this was the first appearance at the track for the Alabama native. Her full name is Tiera Kennedy.

Tiera is a Valory Music Co. recording artist. She is best known for songs like Found It In You and Shut It Down. She was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2020. Another induction was into the Listen Up Class of 2022.

She has been named as an artist to watch by a number of outlets. They do include Teen Vogue, Nashville Lifestyles, Pandora Country, Spotify’s Hot Country, and Country Now. Tiera Kennedy also hosts Apple Music Country’s The Tiera Show.

Teams Suffer Losses In The Pits With Inspection Failures

Goodness, that is quite a solid run of notices for her. Race fans, though, got down to business as Christopher Bell held the pole position in leading the driver into the first lap of the Pennzoil 400.

But there are other issues for some drivers to figure out. These Next Gen cars are quite a challenge for teams right now.

It led to some inspection failures. Some drivers lost very important members of their teams. When you lose one person off them, then it will affect the whole operation.

NASCAR did its due diligence before the race and kicked out mostly car chiefs. Robert Smith from Harvick’s team, Matt Varndt from Elliott’s, Cody Sauls from Burton’s, and Tony Manzer on Gilliland’s crew got tossed. Bilicki’s team is going to lose engineer Nicholas Sowa. The teams also lost their pit selections heading into the race.