NASCAR: Time, Channel, Everything to Know About How to Watch Saturday’s Cup Series Race at Martinsville Speedway

Another weekend, another exciting week in racing. As we get ready for tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race, here’s how to watch it all go down. It’s Martinsville and that means a night race under the lights. This one will get going just as the sun is setting and the Saturday night (April 9) atmosphere will be electric.

NASCAR: How to Watch, Listen

Start Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV: FS1

FS1 Radio: MRN (Motor Racing Network), SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

There’s a bit of a chill that has crept across much of the south. It’s sure got a hold of Kentucky, where this Outsider is writing from. Martinsville, Virginia will have a low of 35 tonight as winter refuses to let go and allow spring to arrive fully. However, the action on the track will be hot. Richmond was a warmup for the short-track season. The 0.75-mile D-shaped oval looks large compared to the 0.526-mile-long track in Martinsville.

That means there we will see some of the same things we saw last week. More than usual pit stops, tire strategy coming into play, and hopefully, more of that new Joe Gibbs Racing pit stop choreography. This year is also a change with the Martinsville race. Usually, this would be a 500 lap battle. However, this year it is just 400 laps. A quicker and shorter race that will bring a lot of action. It’s already gotten a little messy in the Xfinity Series.

With the race being done under the lights, the atmosphere couldn’t be better. There are a lot of guys that are going to be battling to win this one, and any number of Cup Series drivers could take the checkered flag tonight. Once again, Martin Truex Jr. will be a driver to watch. He’s a strong short track driver and has won the last two spring races at Martinsville. He had a chance to win last weekend in Richmond but his tires had too many laps on them to compete with Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and William Byron.

Ryan Blaney is Seeking First Win of the Season at Martinsville

Another driver to watch, and he should be one you watch every week, is Ryan Blaney. The No. 12 driver had a great end of the season in 2021. This year, he’s hoping to do some of that winning stuff a little earlier in the year. He feels good about Martinsville but knows there will be challenges.

“Hopefully you can still use some of the things you did well with the hold car at this track that you can apply to the new car,” Blaney said. “You don’t really know that until you get out there and practice and get into the race and see how everything’s going. A little bit is known, but a lot of it is unknown.”

This should be a fun night of racing, Outsiders!