NASCAR: Time, Channel, Everything to Know About How to Watch Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

This weekend is one of the big ones. So, with a big NASCAR weekend, I’m sure you want to know how to watch Talladega. The Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is going to be exciting and another week for some drivers to prove themselves. Perhaps someone ends up turning their entire season around this weekend. You are going to want to watch, that’s for sure.

How to Watch Geico 500 at Talladega

Time: Sunday, April 24, at 3:00 PM EST

Sunday, April 24, at 3:00 PM EST Where: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway TV: FOX (with a special guest in the booth)

FOX (with a special guest in the booth) Drivers to Watch: Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski

Last week was the dirt, this week is Talladega. The Alabama superspeedway track is 2.66 miles long, the largest oval in all of NASCAR. Bristol was a lot of fun. Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick wiped out at the last turn and Kyle Busch stole his 60th career win. Just amazing. He has at least 60 wins in all three national NASCAR series.

When you look at the odds, there are some drivers to watch that are almost always at the front of the standings or Vegas lines. Ryan Blaney is the favorite at +1000, he has yet to win a race this season. However, I’m more interested in what picks seem more fun and look at recent history.

Last year’s April race at Talladega was won by Brad Keselowski. The No. 6 Ford has yet to make it into the top-30 since his 100-point penalty from earlier this season. Safe to say, he could use a win. Perhaps he finds some luck and familiarity at Talladega.

There’s another driver that has been struggling this season. Bubba Wallace. The No. 23 has not been doing great, but Wallace is one of the best superspeedway drivers in NASCAR. He won the rain-canceled race last fall. Then, he finished 2nd at Daytona to start the Next Gen era. Not to mention Atlanta was made to be a tiny superspeedway this year, and he did well there until a last-second wreck put him into the wall.

Keselowski and Wallace have +1400 odds to win this weekend.

Could the Rookie Do it Again?

Then there is my personal favorite pick, the rookie, Austin Cindric. He showed he had what it takes at Daytona, winning the entire thing. Since then, he has had an average season. He has just one more top-10 finish since then, and some top-20 finishes as well. He is a young, inexperienced driver, but that No. 2 might find its way towards the front on Sunday. Cindric is also at +1400 odds.

There is so much to be excited about as a NASCAR fan, you know how to watch Talladega this weekend. Get your TVs ready, make your plans, or cancel the ones that interfere, because the Geico 500 is this Sunday!