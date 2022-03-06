NASCAR: Todd Bodine Opens Up About Six Race Retirement Tour

Longtime racer Todd Bodine started his NASCAR retirement tour memorable on Friday, going for 800 lifetime NASCAR starts.

Friday was the start of the quest for 800 and the pursuit of joining a club of 26 NASCAR drivers. After picking six Camping World Truck Series this season to race where he’d have the most fun. He’s down to five prime races.

But, ultimately, it comes down to fun.

He seemed to have some fun Friday in his first Truck race since 2013. Bodine finished 21st out of 36 cars at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

As for the rest of the season, the 58-year-old will race at Darlington and Texas speedways in May. Finally, his final races come at Sonoma, Nashville, and Pocono. The Pocono race is four months away.

NASCAR.com said Bodine regularly fills in for Michael Waltrip on Fox Sports 1. He works as a color analyst for select Camping World Truck Series races.

The two-time Truck champion has 15 Xfinity wins, 22 Camping World Truck wins, and no Cup wins since his 1986 debut.

It All Started With A Tweet For NASCAR's Bodine

Bodine’s enjoyed working as a Fox Sports analyst.

But word got out about his near-800 starts number, and the NASCAR world rallied behind the racer.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis tweeted about the number, and NASCAR got behind Bodine.

But, before all that, the racer made his last start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2017, and that was it. Sure, some knew about the number. Bodine said a friend reminded him about the number back in 2019.

But Bodine seemed to be enjoying TV work over doing laps on a track. However, a farewell tour was not out of the question. He thought about the number more and more.

“It’s all I’ve ever done since I was 16 years old, was go to the race track on the weekend in some capacity,” Bodine told NASCAR.com on Thursday. “It was really tough not going to the races.”

Sure, the pandemic made Bodine’s number seem more out of reach. But then Lemonis prodded the driver’s fans. They soon came through.

Truck Peer Wanted To Help Bodine Out

Stewart Friesen reached out to Bodine to learn more about Bodine’s number.

This year, the truck driver knew his partner, Chris Larsen, wanted a second truck involved with their Halmar Friesen Racing team.

“We texted back and forth, and Chris was all in on it,” Bodine told NASCAR.com, “so here we are.”

Bodine’s bosses had to be OK with the ride first. FOX Sports gave him nine races to choose from for this tour. He made his picks. Now, friends, family, and fans will get to see Bodine’s pursuit.

After his tour, the racer hopes to run Trans-Am and vintage car races.

“I think there’s going to be a certain amount of happiness, celebration about it,” Bodine said of his retirement tour. “At the same time, it’s going to be sad that it’s definitely over.”