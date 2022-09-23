NASCAR: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stars Set to Give Command, Wave Green Flag at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is going to fly high this Sunday as stars from Top Gun: Maverick are set to give the starting command and wave the green flag at Texas Motor Speedway. When you talk about speed on the racetrack, it’s the Next Gen car. Pair that with the next generation of Top Gun stars, and you have a match made in heaven.

NASCAR is all about making its product as marketable as possible. Well, how about getting not one but three stars from the highly acclaimed movie? Jay Ellis (Lt. Reuben Fitch), Danny Ramirez (Fanboy), and Lewis Pullman (Bob) will be at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

NASCAR X ‘Top Gun’

Ellis and Pullman will give the “Drivers, start your engines” command, while Ramirez is in charge of waving the green flag. Check it out.

We are so excited to welcome Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman from #TopGun: Maverick to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 as honorary dignitaries.



Watch the film at home on Digital today.

We know that at least Ramirez is excited for the NASCAR and Top Gun crossover. He’s going to have that flag flying and will be ready by the time the race rolls around on Sunday.

I have been practicing.

When the Tom Cruise action sequel came out, folks thought it would do well. However, Top Gun: Maverick has gone on to have ridiculous success at the box office and it still hasn’t hit the streaming services. With more than $700 million made in theaters, it feels like this is the clear choice for film of the year.

With all of the great flyovers that NASCAR has had over the years, you have to feel like there is something special brewing ahead of the playoff weekend.

NASCAR – Which Team Will Find the Goose/Maverick Connection?

If you want to do a comparison between NASCAR and Top Gun, it can be done. Are we going to see a Goose and Maverick duo charge to the checkered flag this weekend? Of course, crew chiefs take the place of Goose (Radar Intercept Officer), and will try to guide their Mavericks to victory. We’ve seen some great duos in NASCAR this season, will another emerge?

One thing we know for sure, Ryan Blaney will be about flying blind. His No. 12 Team Penske crew is under penalty currently. A loose wheel at Bristol changed the playoffs for the next month for Blaney. He will be without his crew chief and without two very important crew members.