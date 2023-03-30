NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 Odds, Favorites at Richmond Raceway

Short-track racing is making a return this week. The NASCAR Cup Series odds for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond are out. With the return to Richmond, there are some names and faces moving up the list of favorites.

The 3/4th mile track at Richmond is one of the most legendary venues in NASCAR. It has been home to so many great races. “America’s premier short track” is coming back this weekend for some Cup and Xfinity action.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race. It was the first win for Toyota in the Next Gen era. Now, there is a different group of drivers leading the odds for the Toyota Owners 400.

William Byron leads off the field at 9-2 odds. He has two wins on the year and adding a third this early would be a massive statement. However, Kevin Harvick will have something to say about that as the veteran driver slides in at 11-2 odds to take the win on Sunday.

To round out the top five, we have Kyle Larson at 13-2, Christopher Bell at 15-2, and finally last year’s winner Hamlin at 9-1 odds.

All things considered, I’m looking at the Toyota group here. It was a coming-out party of sorts for these Camrys last year. So, why not again this season?

Toyota Owners 400 Odds – What About Martin Truex Jr.?

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Martin Truex Jr. at all. When you think about the Toyota Owners 400, don’t sleep on Truex who is at 11-1 odds. Richmond is a track that the veteran JGR driver likes. It’s been kind to him over the last few years.

Truex Jr. has three wins at Richmond. All three have come between 2019 and 2022. He swept Richmond in 2019 and then won the fall race there in 2021. Last season, Truex qualified sixth for both races and finished P4 and P7, respectively.

This was a race where Martin Truex Jr. felt he showed what he could do last year. While it was ultimately a disappointing season, Truex is going to be focused on making sure that doesn’t happen again. We saw how good he was at the Busch Light Clash on 1/4th mile.

Let’s see if Truex overcomes the odds on the 3/4 mile track in the Toyota Owners 400. It’s going to be hard to get through this race without being wrecked. Last year was good for the 19, does he have it in him to win the race this year?