NASCAR’s Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: How, When to Watch

This weekend NASCAR is in Sonoma, California. It’s another road course and that means we could see all kinds of wild action. What should you expect? Plenty of twists and turns – and a return of the Chute. Fans and many drivers seem to prefer the configuration that is going to be used this Sunday.

If you want to catch all of the action, here’s what you need to know about how to watch.

How to Watch

How: Tune into the race Sunday, June 12 on FS1

Tune into the race Sunday, June 12 on FS1 When: Green flag at 4:00 p.m. ET

Green flag at 4:00 p.m. ET Weather: Temperatures will be around 73 degrees when the race begins

It’s going to be a beautiful day in wine country. Sonoma, California is a great place to be just about any time of year and NASCAR is bringing the noise, the heart-pounding action, and a lot of great racing. Drivers are going to spin out, there might be some unsettled beef from last week between others, and it should all make for a fun Sunday afternoon.

Last week there was a lot of drama between drivers as Ross Chastain found himself driving into the rear of multiple cars. He caused quite a commotion on the track. Even though Denny Hamlin was taken out of the race by the No. 1 – down 10 laps – he was trying to drive Chastain into the apron and into walls.

This week, will we see that rivalry continue? Does Hamlin have a right to take Chastain out of a race? NASCAR doesn’t want to see anyone use their car as a weapon, but what about spinning someone out on turn 7 or so? We’ll have to wait and see.

Sonoma is a fun track and with the chute back in the configuration, the racing should be even better than it has been in recent years.

NASCAR Drama, Wine Country, What Could Be Better?

Even Chase Elliott got into the drama last week with Chastain. However, I don’t think we’ll see any extracurricular activities from the No. 9. Elliott should be a favorite for the win this Sunday. He has won seven road course races. All of those have come in the last 15 NASCAR road course Cup Series races.

You can never count out someone like Chastain, though. He won at COTA in Texas. However, those watermelons might say intact if he has to deal with any pressure from the drivers he slighted last weekend. Needless to say, the series has gotten into a bit of drama in the last couple of weeks and that always makes for some great entertainment.

Some drivers like Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman got onto the track in the Truck Series and will have some more laps than others on Sunday. And, that Kyle Larson is always a threat, especially since he won the pole for this weekend’s race. That could play a major factor in who takes the checkered flag when the Toyota Save Mart 350 comes to an end.