NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing To Sport Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr.’s 1998 Car Designs at Darlington

The polar bear is BACK in NASCAR. The Coca-Cola polar bear that is. NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing is breaking out the throwbacks. Darlington is going to look all kinds of retro with all of the great designs they have planned. However, no one can compete with Trackhouse Racing when it comes to paint schemes.

The No. 1 of Ross Chastain and the No. 99 of Daniel Suarez will be decked out in the classic black and red schemes from Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. from the 1998 season. It’s one of the most classic designs in NASCAR for the last 30 years. Now, it’s back.

Check out the video below and see if you don’t get chills.

2 NASCAR Hall of Famers, 1 iconic brand. The past and the present collide this weekend in Darlington.@CocaColaRacing | @DaleJr | @Daniel_SuarezG | @RossChastain pic.twitter.com/IIW9XIzyVx — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 3, 2022

This season, the Trackhouse team has just been crushing it, and it isn’t only their paint schemes. The polar bear is making a return to the track and it’s going to be a part of a great throwback race in Darlington.

But, the 1 and 99 have had a good season as a team. Individually, Chastain might be the hottest driver in the Cup Series.

Chastain has two wins this season. One at COTA and the other coming at Talladega. He also has seven top-5 finishes to go along with that, the most in the series by two. Kyle Larson is the only driver to have five or more. He was looking for a win at Dover, but Chase Elliott was too far ahead for any ground to be made up at the end of the race.

Meanwhile, Suarez has had a quieter season. He sits in 17th in the points standings, on the outside looking in at the playoffs, and has two top-5 finishes. Will one of these cars find the checkered flag?

Trackhouse Racing is the Star of NASCAR This Season

So far this season, from the schemes to the performances, Trackhouse Racing has been the breakout star of NASCAR. You don’t just come in with a new team and a new car and do the things that this team is doing. It’s just not something that is seen often in this sport, that’s for sure.

Outsider’s own Marty Smith is big on the team. His friend Justin Marks has built a team that can really compete. And, Chastain and Suarez are both very likable drivers. Between the charm of Suarez and Chastain’s watermelon smashing, how can you be upset with either one? The Cup Series is far more exciting with these two driving on the same team.

This week at Darlington, Trackhouse doesn’t just want to look the best, they want to get another win. So, Chastain and Suarez are likely to be up front again this weekend. Don’t be surprised to see watermelons smashed on the track following the race on Sunday.