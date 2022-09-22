NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing Reveals Fresh New Daniel Suárez Paint Scheme Ahead of Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this weekend in Texas and Daniel Suárez is going to be looking extra fresh on the track. Trackhouse Racing and Minute Maid – as part of the team’s Coca-Cola deal – put together a unique Aguas Frescas paint scheme perfect for Suárez.

Agua fresca is the term for refreshing drinks made of fruit, seeds, flowers, or other foods, blended with water and sugar. Personally, I’m a big fan of jamaica (ha-mike-uh), a drink made of dried hibiscus flowers, it’s perfect for a hot day. Of course, there are dozens of variations on agua fresca, but Minute Maid now has its own brand and flavors.

This weekend is going to be very hot in Fort Worth, Texas. That won’t bother Daniel Suárez and the No. 99 team, they are going to look and feel cool in this great paint scheme.

Seriously, just look at this paint scheme. The panther, the colors, it all just comes together so well and is absolutely amazing.

Starting off round ✌️of the #NASCARPlayoffs in style 🍓🍊🍋 pic.twitter.com/fVETijwWlA — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) September 20, 2022

A NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs driver, Daniel Suárez has a lot to drive for on Sunday at Texas. There will be eliminations after the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Texas is the first chance for the driver who is -6 points below the Round of 8 cutoffs to make a statement. After a hard-fought first three races in the postseason, Trackhouse still has two drivers in the mix.

While Daniel Suárez advanced to the Round of 12, things haven’t been great for the Trackhouse driver. So, Suárez will try to turn his luck around this week. When the playoffs began at Darlington earlier this month, the No. 99 found itself in P18 by the finish.

After that, Suárez did have a top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway when he took P10. However, things didn’t improve, and in fact, got worse at Bristol. If it wasn’t for some DNFs from other playoff drivers, we might not be seeing the 99 in the Round of 12.

With a fresh new paint scheme, let’s see where Daniel Suárez finishes this weekend. Could we see a major move from the Mexican-American driver that shakes up the playoffs?