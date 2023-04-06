After last week’s scary crash at Texas Motor Speedway, Dean Thompson has been cleared to race this weekend for Bristol Dirt. On Saturday as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series raced at Texas, an awful crash put Thompson in the hospital.

As the field in the Truck Series race started to wreck and spin out, Dean Thompson was involved. He didn’t look like he took too hard of a hit. Then, as his truck sat in the middle of the track in the smoke, another driver hit him right in the side.

It really was a scary moment. NASCAR wrecks can be fun to watch for fans when everyone is safe and sound. This was not one of those moments. However, the TRICON Garage driver is suiting back up this weekend!

“Following medical evaluations after his on-track incident at Texas Motor Speedway, Dean Thompson has been cleared by NASCAR to return to competition behind the wheel of the No. 5 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” TRICON Garage said in a statement.

The 21-year-old driver has been in the Truck Series for two years. This year as he takes on a full schedule for TRICON, he hopes to earn some strong finishes. A late model driver by experience, Dean Thompson is looking for that signature finish in the Truck Series.

Dean Thompson Confident Heading to Bristol Dirt

As Dean Thompson prepares for Bristol Dirt this weekend, he can look back on last year. There is something about the dirt and these NASCAR trucks just look so good on it. Thompson looks to be in good spirits heading into the race.

“Sup y’all, good news. I’m sure you’ve heard it, I’ve had my beer and I’m back. We’re clear, ready to race at Bristol again. You know, crazy hit, but I’m so thankful for all the medical staff and my team and people at the hospital at Baylor Scott & White.

“So thankful to be able to keep doing this and to be clear to race this weekend. So, no concussion, shoulder, knee. Everything’s all good. Ready to race.”

Dean Thompson is back just days after a terrible wreck. Thank goodness for modern safety regulations and technology.