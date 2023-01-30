Awful news in the NASCAR community. Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez and his brother were involved in a car wreck. The accident, which happened in Mexico City, injured Max, 20, and took the life of his brother Federico “Fico” Gutierrez. He was 17.

Both Max and Federico competed in the NASCAR Truck Mexico Series. They had both raced in the United States as well. The two were traveling in a Porsche Boxster near the Valle de Bravo resort area.

Federico was driving at the time. The Porsche hit a Ford Explorer pickup truck. Once first responders made it to the scene, Federico was pronounced dead. Max Gutierrez was taken to the hospital via helicopter in Mexico City.

Rette Jones Racing, who had a working relationship with Federico released this statement. RJR is the team that Frankie Muniz will drive for in the ARCA Series during this season.

“Rette Jones Racing offers its deepest sympathies to the Gutierrez family for the loss of their son, Federico. Fico was not only a fierce competitor, but also a friend and forever a member of our racing family. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, but also with Max during his recovery and grieving process.”

Max Gutierrez Injured After Wreck

While the injuries to Max Gutierrez are largely unknown, Motorsport.com says that he should be released on Monday. The incident included a group of people in the pickup truck. Their names are not known at this time. However, it included an 80-year-old man, his 65-year-old wife, and a 41-year-old woman that was briefly trapped in the truck.

One person in the truck was airlifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old was taken via ambulance. There has been no update on the condition of those in the truck at this time.

Back in 2022, Max Gutierrez got his chance to race in the Truck Series in United States for the first time. He made his debut at Charlotte and finished up his four-race schedule at Homestead-Miami. He earned one top-10 finish.