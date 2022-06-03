NASCAR: Truck Series Driver Zane Smith Filling in for RFK’s Chris Buescher After Positive COVID Test

Looks like things are going to be switched up in the NASCAR Cup Series. Zane Smith gets the call up from the Trucks for Chris Buescher. Buescher tested positive for COVID and is unable to compete in the race on Sunday. For Smith, this is a great time to get some more action in against the best in all of stock car racing.

Smith has yet to make his debut in the Cup Series so this is going to be a special weekend for the 22-year-old driver. For Buescher and his No. 17 Ford Mustang team, they have their car in good hands. Smith is a well-liked and talented driver in the Truck Series. This season, he is the only driver in the series to have multiple wins, he currently has three.

RFK has Smith moving on up.

NASCAR is heading to Illinois this weekend for the World Wide Technology Raceway, which used to be Gateway Raceway. Zane Smith has a great chance to prove himself. He will be teammates with Brad Keselowski and that could be valuable as well. Keselowski is more than excited about Smith as a prospect in the Ford family.

Smith is full of talent and his time in the Truck Series has shown that. In four years and 56 races, he has six wins and 38 top-10 finishes. He has finished 2nd in the Truck Series for two years in a row. This could be his year, though.

Zane Smith is a Great Choice to Replace Buescher

If you don’t think that his wins speak for themselves, well, Zane Smith has just been doing his thing since he started racing. He competed in the Super Late Model Tour, and guess what? He was Rookie of the Year (2015). Then he moved on up to the ARCA Racing Series where again – Rookie of the Year (2018). Then he followed that up by moving to the Truck Series and being the Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver (2020) all in the same year.

He’s got what it takes to be successful. Let’s see where he gets this No. 17 Mustang to finish by the time that checkered flag comes out.