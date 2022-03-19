NASCAR TV Schedule: How To Watch the Races at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Friday’s stormy weather in Atlanta made this weekend’s NASCAR TV schedule look a little different than usual, but don’t worry, NASCAR fans, because you can still catch all the action. Today and tomorrow, NASCAR will air all practice rounds, races, and other festivities, primarily on FS1 and FOX.

As you’ll notice, there are no qualifying rounds included in today’s lineup. Inclement weather forced NASCAR to cancel the qualifying rounds. Instead of NASCAR’s typical lineup, all practice sessions will take place on Saturday, with both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races headlining the day’s events.

The weekend’s Cup Series race, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, will air as normal on Sunday afternoon. However, the drivers will be positioned using the formula NASCAR created to avoid qualifying sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic. That formula is as follows:

Finish in previous race (driver): 25%

Finish in previous race (owner): 25% For full-time drivers, the above categories are combined to create one category with a weight of 50%

Rank in owner standings: 35%

Rank of driver’s fastest lap in previous race: 15%

NASCAR TV Schedule and Where to Watch

This weekend’s NASCAR TV schedule is jam-packed with events, but as long as you have FS1 turned on, you’ll catch most of the action. The only time you need to change the channel this weekend is to watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which airs on FOX rather than FS1.

Keep a look out for the FS2 events below if you miss anything. The re-airing of both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races appears on the pay television channel.

Saturday, March 19 2022

Truck Series Practice | 10:40 AM | Available on FS2 (moves to FS1 at 11:00 AM)

| Available on FS2 (moves to FS1 at 11:00 AM) Truck Series Practice | 11:00 AM | Available on FS1

| Available on FS1 Xfinity Series Practice | 11:40 AM | Available on FS1

Cup Series Practice | 12:40 PM | Available on FS1

| Available on FS1 NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS: Atlanta | 2:00 PM | Available on FS1

| Available on FS1 Truck Series Fr8 208 | 2:30 PM | Available on FS1, MRN

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity: Atlanta | 4:30 PM | Available on FS1, PRN

| Available on FS1, PRN Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 | 5:00 PM | Available on FS1, TSN3 in Canada

| Available on FS1, TSN3 in Canada Truck Series Fr8 208 (re-air) | 7:00 PM | Available on FS1

New track on the mind. pic.twitter.com/WXC0UX0vkU — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 19, 2022

Sunday, March 20 2022