NASCAR: TV Schedule for Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Weekend

This is a big weekend with a NASCAR TV schedule fans will love. This weekend is going to be even better because it isn’t just NASCAR at Indy. We will also see IndyCar racing this Saturday. So, motorsports fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into.

The Truck Series is getting its postseason underway, but that will take place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

NASCAR TV Schedule

Saturday – USA Network 9:35 a.m. ET – Cup Series Practice 10: 35 a.m. ET – Cup Series Qualifying 3:30 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

– USA Network Sunday – USA Network 2:30 p.m. ET – Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

– USA Network

Last week, there was almost an issue with bad weather. Rain and storms were starting to form just as the Cup Series was finishing up its race this past Sunday. Of course, we also had all of the drama from after the race as well. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch got disqualified after finishing 1-2, then Michael McDowell faced harsh penalties.

This weekend is a fresh start for these folks that had such a rough go of things at Pocono. With that said, no one wants to get a win wiped from their record. Especially when it gets handed to the one guy that already had a playoff points lead. Chase Elliott.

The Indy road course offers new chances and new opportunities and a packed NASCAR TV schedule for fans to enjoy.

With the course being such a new addition, there are those that will be racing double duty this weekend as well. The most notable has to be Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain. Wallace will suit up for Joe Gibbs Racing while Chastain is back in the No. 92 for DGM Racing.

Those extra laps will hopefully go to help both of these drivers have solid days in the Cup Series as well. We’ve seen it a lot this year and will continue to see it — these drivers love to race and will try to get those extra laps however they can.

Road Course Drivers Looking Forward to the Weekend

Not everyone is a road course driver. It’s fine to say that. Wallace is likely getting these Xfinity laps in so he can gain an edge on a type, of course, at a track type he doesn’t race well at typically. Then, there are drivers like Chastain, Kyle Larson, and others that are masters of the road.

This season, road courses have been for the first time winners. Each road course race this season in the Cup Series has resulted in a big milestone for the winning driver. Starting at COTA, Chastain broke the seal. He’s won another race since then and is one of the best three drivers in the series right now.

Then, we had Sonoma and Daniel Suárez showed out and took the checkered flag. But, that’s not all. Tyler Reddick kept the trend going by having one of the best performances we’ve seen at Road America. Just insanity when it comes to all of these turns and corners.

This is a great NASCAR TV schedule – postseason racing in the Truck Series, end-of-the-season racing in the Xfinity and Cup Series. What more could you ask for?