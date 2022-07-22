NASCAR: TV Schedule for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The days creep by and race day gets closer and closer. The NASCAR TV schedule is out and we’re ready to watch some racing. After so many weeks and months, all the races and all the winners – Pocono Raceway offers the next opportunity. In a few days, we will see the green flag drop for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

This weekend is going to be full with the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Truck Series getting underway on Friday. The Xfinity Series and Cup Series join in on Saturday with practices and qualifying. Check out the NASCAR Cup Series TV schedule below.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Schedule

Saturday – USA Network 2:35 p.m. ET – Cup Series Practice 3:20 p.m. ET – Cup Series Qualifying

– USA Network Sunday – USA Network 3:00 p.m. ET – M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

– USA Network

If you’re one of those lucky folks that have Saturday and Sunday off, this is going to be a great weekend of NASCAR action for you. You can catch all of the Xfinity Series practice, qualifying and race all on Saturday. The Truck Series races at noon on Saturday. Then, you have the practice and qualifying for the Cup Series as well.

Not to mention all of the great storylines and things that you’re going to see play out throughout the weekend. The Tricky Triangle has been home to some great races. Will this year’s Cup Series be won by Chase Elliott? He’s the favorite heading into the weekend. Or, will Kyle Busch, the Candy Man, win the M&M’s sponsored race? Then there’s Denny Hamlin who has a chance to make history.

There are some fun things happening in the Xfinity Series as well with Rajah Caruth taking the wheel of the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevy. There will be a couple of Cup drivers getting double duty such as Cole Custer and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Who Will Take the Checkered Flag?

This season has been a whirlwind. With a handful of first-time winners, this season and 14 individual winners total – the playoffs are a little murky. You have a guy like Ryan Blaney that has been one of the top drivers all year, consistent beyond anything else. However, without a checkered flag, he has a chance of missing out on the postseason if there are a couple more winners this season.

Hopefully, we will see some great racing throughout the three national series. The Truck and Xfinity Series both have very talented young drivers. Some might even be in the Cup Series next season. It is going to be a good display of the depth and talent that NASCAR has built.

Whatever Pocono Raceway and the Tricky Triangle have in store, it’s all going down this weekend. Make sure to tune in and see who can take the checkered flag.