NASCAR: Two Kaulig Racing Teams Fined for Violations at Richmond

Last weekend’s NASCAR event at the Richmond Raceway resulted in a number of penalties. Before a single lap, NASCAR handed down an astounding seven penalties due to violations found in pre-race inspections. Then, Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team accidentally put a piece of tape over his grille instead of the brake duct, marking yet another penalty for the weekend.

NASCAR officials have now announced that Kaulig Racing didn’t make it out of Richmond unscathed either. Both Landon Cassill and AJ Allmendinger were found in violation of Section 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rule Book. During the post-race inspection, the No. 10 (Cassill) and No. 16 (Allmendinger) Chevrolets each had one unsecured lug nut.

Fortunately for Kaulig Racing, the penalties they received were mild in comparison to other punishments we’ve seen this year. The lug nut violations come with $5,000 fines to each crew chief, Jason Trinchere (No. 10) and Bruce Schlicker (No. 16), but no suspensions.

Kaulig Racing NASCAR Teams Hope to Find Success After Richmond Raceway

Though the penalties following the NASCAR race in the Richmond Raceway were unfortunate, Kaulig Racing is already looking forward to this week’s event in the Martinsville Speedway. In statements posted to the Kaulig Racing website, both Cup Series drivers, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley, gave their thoughts on The Paperclip.

“Martinsville is probably my favorite oval track to race on,” said No. 16 driver AJ Allmendinger. “I have always enjoyed the rhythm of that track. It’s going to be a tough race, because anything can happen on a late-race restart, and you’re always amongst traffic. It’s mentally and physically challenging, but I have always enjoyed it.”

“We are in the Dash 4 Cash again this week,” Allmendinger continued. “And this is probably one of the best tracks we have a shot at it on the Xfinity side. Richmond was not great for us on the Cup side, but we are planning on trying some new stuff at Martinsville. This is one of the best places I can go to learn the new car some more.”

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Martinsville,” said No. 31 driver Justin Haley. “A place I have typically had some success at in the past. I think this is a place that will feel similar to the LA Coliseum, which I really enjoyed racing at. We had some really good speed there. We definitely have some things to improve on after Richmond, so I’m looking forward to getting to work at another short track.”