NASCAR: Ty Gibbs Fined $15K for Behavioral Violation After Martinsville Race, RCR Penalized

After much speculation, NASCAR officially fined Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs $15,000 for his behavioral violation last Friday at Martinsville. Gibbs hit Sam Mayer’s car on pit road during the Xfinity Series race. The two would later throw punches outside of their cars.

The drama began when Gibbs fell out of contention during overtime of Friday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250. His teammate Brandon Jones took the victory, and AJ Allmendinger took the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. Frustrated by his luck, Gibbs bumped the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of rival Sam Mayer on the cool-down lap. Officials had to separate the two competitors amidst the post-race skirmish.

Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota bumped Mayer while crews waited for the cars to stop on Martinsville’s tight pit lane post-race. The violation fell under two separate NASCAR violations; one for member conduct, and one for servicing.

Xfinity Series officials called both racers to the hauler after the incident Friday night. Reports say the interaction between Gibbs and Mayer lasted about 10 minutes.

NASCAR also penalized the No. 54 team for a single unsecured lug nut following the race. Crew chief Chris Gayle was also fined $5,000.

NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs for his antics at Martinsville, but they sidelined a significant portion of the RCR team for four upcoming Xfinity races

Three members of the Richard Childress Racing No. 2 team in the Xfinity Series received penalties for a ballast violation. The violation falls under the safety infractions, specifically the “loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.” Crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz, car chief Kris McCabe, and engineer Sam Bowers all received four race suspensions as a result.

The No. 2’s violation occurred during Thursday practice, before Friday’s race. Driver Sheldon Creed started fifth in that race but finished 30th.

As for the Cup Series race Saturday, NASCAR did not issue any penalties or fines. Officials did announce that the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet would undergo further inspection at the NASCAR R&D Center.

Who sits atop the NASCAR Cup Series power rankings after Martinsville?

Thanks to his 4th place finish at Martinsville, Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney now occupies the top spot in CBS NASCAR’s weekly power rankings. Blaney has not won a race this season yet, but his consistency (six Top-10 finishes, and three poles) has left racing fans thinking he could certainly compete for the Championship later this year.

To knock Ross Chastain off his perch at the top of the Power Rankings was no easy feat — after all, Chastain had five top fives and a win in his last six races. William Byron’s pair of victories following Martinsville also make him a major contender early in the season for the top spot in the sport. He has finished third or better three times in the last four races, leading 445 laps in that span, as well.