NASCAR: Ty Gibbs Slams into Barrier During Practice Run at Watkins Glen

Well, Ty Gibbs’ weekend at Watkins Glen isn’t off to a very strong start. The substitute driver of NASCAR‘s No. 45 car broadsided a tire barrier during a practice run at the road course on Saturday.

Gibbs appeared to “wheel hop” before crashing into the barrier, according to FOX’s Bob Pockrass. Not a great way to spend the afternoon before Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

“I just got a little bit too loose,” Gibbs said, per FOX. “These cars are on thin lines.”

.@TyGibbs_ got a little loose out of the Bus Stop. pic.twitter.com/AhCD2RfXqw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 20, 2022

"I just got a little bit too loose. These cars are on thin lines."- Ty Gibbs https://t.co/2eS1cYVOQL pic.twitter.com/FAhqJyWMAz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 20, 2022

Gibbs jumps behind the wheel in place of Kurt Busch, who will not be in the car for the race at Watkins Glen or Daytona. The driver is still battling concussion-like symptoms after a crash at Pocono during qualifying.

Busch missed races at Pocono, Indianapolis, Michigan and Richmond. He will not be back in the car for the remainder of NASCAR’s regular season.

Ty Gibbs Getting His Shot in NASCAR Cup Series

Sometimes, it’s best to just get thrown into the fire. That’s how Ty Gibbs is learning on the NASCAR Cup Series this year. The young gun will close out the 2022 season having replaced Kurt Busch in six races when it’s all said and done.

Gibbs first replaced Busch at Pocono, following the qualifying wreck that’s sidelined the driver. In each of his first three races (Pocono, Indianapolis, Michigan), Gibbs has placed in the Top 20. His best finish came at Michigan, landing in 10th.

Last Sunday at Richmond was Gibbs’ worst finish, ending the race in 36th.

On the Xfinity Series side, Gibbs has been electric in 2022. He currently sits at third in the points standings and has taken home five checkered flags — most in the circuit this year. Gibbs also has nine top-five finishes and has landed in the top 10 on 13 occasions.

Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen starts at 2 p.m. CT and will air on USA.