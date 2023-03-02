NASCAR’s Ty Gibbs Unveils ‘He Gets Us’ Paint Scheme for Las Vegas

Ty Gibbs has a new paint scheme for this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas.

While Gibbs usually dons the Monster Energy scheme, the “He Gets Us” campaign will adorn his car on Sunday. Check it out below, as Joe Gibbs Racing shared the new digs to Twitter.

As you can see, it’s a simple and sweet paint scheme. The car remains the stealth black color we’ve seen on Gibbs’ ride all season long. The campaign’s logo joins the hood.

With all paint schemes, they look better running up front. It’s been an interesting start to the rookie’s season in the Cup Series. He’ll look to get lucky in Las Vegas.

Perhaps his new colors will give him some more speed come Sunday, putting the fear of God into other drivers when they see him in the rearview.

MLB Star Bryce Harper to Give Start Your Engines Command at NASCAR Race in Las Vegas

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will give the starting command for this Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Harper, the 12-year MLB veteran and two-time National League MVP, is a Las Vegas native. He said Tuesday he’s looking forward to being in attendance for the third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.

“I’ve been a fan of NASCAR for quite some time now. So being asked to give the command, especially at my hometown track, just checks off another box on my to-do list as a fan,” Harper said, via Speedway Digest. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this awesome event.”

Harper, 30, joins a long list of celebrities/athletes to say “the most famous words in motorsports,” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Marcus Allen, Cole Hauser and Derek Carr among others have delivered the line, “drivers, start your engines.”

Green flag will wave for the Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.