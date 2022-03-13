NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Is Dealing With Leg Numbness Ahead of Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix

As NASCAR gets ready for another big race Tyler Reddick is dealing with leg numbness in Phoenix, which is never good. For a driver to have numbness in their legs, things could get tricky. Reddick has had a solid season this year, but this could throw a wrench into things moving forward.

Apparently, the numbness is coming from the driver’s seat in his Chevrolet Camaro. These Next Gen cars are completely different, and while there haven’t been major changes to seats, that doesn’t mean they remained exactly the same. The longer he sits in the seat, the more numbness comes in and makes him understandably uncomfortable.

“You know, I just think I was in a really good place in that old car for such a long time and didn’t realize how easy or how bad you end up missing it, the comfort side of things,” Reddick explained.

This season, the NASCAR driver has proven to be one of the fastest cars in the field. His adaptation to the Next Gen car has been better than many in the league. However, he is still looking for that first Cup Series win. Those trips to Victory Lane can be hard to get, especially with all the talent in the Cup Series this year. A more level playing field should lead to some great results.

Already this season we have seen Austin Cindric, the rookie, win the Daytona 500. Kyle Larson came back from the back of the field in Fontana. And of course, last week we had an exciting overtime finish from Alex Bowman, even if Kyle Busch thought he “backed” into the win.

Speaking of Bowman, there is some good news for Reddick if he really wants to win. Bowman has also suffered from some numbness.

NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick Prepares for Phoenix Despite Numbness

So, NASCAR’s Tyler Reddick is going through it a bit before Phoenix. However, he is still going to be driving near the front if at all possible and going for the win. One issue with the numbness is that Reddick’s team can’t really recreate race conditions in the garage. Driving hundreds of laps in a matter of hours isn’t something that you can really do all the time.

“It’s pretty challenging to understand sitting still, you know with no load, no bumps, no heat, whatever it might be, to really feel if there is going to be a problem.” the driver said. “It’s hard to really understand what’s OK and what’s not.”

As NASCAR turns toward Phoenix this Sunday, Reddick and the other drivers will still be working out issues with these new cars. From numbness to tires and wheels, there are a lot of issues to deal with.