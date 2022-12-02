NASCAR: Tyler Reddick ‘Hit It Off’ With New Boss Michael Jordan at 23XI Racing

It looks like everything is going well for Tyler Reddick at 23XI Racing as the team’s newest driver has already met the NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan. Getting to link up with MJ is not something that most get to do. But when he’s your boss, it brings a whole new dynamic to the situation.

For Tyler Reddick the meeting was good and he talked to Michael Jordan about racing from different angles. As a fan himself, from the perspective of a driver, of an owner, and how the team plans to move forward.

Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan Bond Over NASCAR

Reddick talked to Steven Taranto of CBS Sports on the red carpet of the NASCAR Awards about the experience.

“He’s a really cool guy,” Reddick said with a smile. “How we got to hit it off was pretty cool. Getting to talk to him, spend time with him really put it into perspective what 23XI means to him and where he wants to take the team, what’s best for our race team.”

Tyler Reddick even got to hear stories about Michael Jordan’s early NASCAR fandom.

“When we talked about NASCAR we really just talked about the races and shared stories about races he used to go to back when he was younger with his dad. So, I kinda understood he had a passion for racing and it came from his dad but it was cool to sit with him and hear why it means so much to him.”

Next season is going to be a lot of fun. Reddick driving alongside Bubba Wallace should be interesting. The two drivers can learn a lot from one another.

Tyler Reddick showed up on the red carpet in a pair of Jordans. And he's gotten to meet his new boss, Michael Jordan.



Reddick on meeting MJ and learning about how deep his passion for racing goes: pic.twitter.com/en1Us4oMhC — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) December 1, 2022

23XI Racing In 2023

If No. 22 Joey Logano won the championship in 2022, then the folks at 23XI have to be pumped about the 2023 season. If the stars are aligning., why not next year? Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Michael Jordan – is that a sentence anyone thought would be written?

Reddick had a great season. He picked up his first career Cup win at Road America. Then he went on to win two more races on the year. Taking a win at the Indy Road Course was a massive moment in his career. When he was able to take the checkered flag at the insane Texas Motor Speedway playoff race, it felt like a defining race.

Next season can’t get here soon enough. NASCAR fans are going to be looking at a drastically different Cup Series lineup.