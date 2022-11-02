NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Medically Cleared to Race at Phoenix Raceway

After having a bit of a health scare his week, Tyler Reddick has been medically cleared to race at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR season finale. Reddick didn’t feel right after Homestead-Miami when he was involved in a hard wreck. He ended up parking himself on Sunday.

Since Tyler Reddick didn’t feel himself last Sunday, he voluntarily parked his car and ended his day early. Fans were worried about the driver. With the concussions and hard hits we have seen, it’s been a worry on a lot of people’s minds.

The Richard Childress Racing driver announced the news himself on Twitter.

After further evaluation, I’m very excited to say that I’ve been cleared to return to racing! I’d like to give thanks to NASCAR and their team for what they’ve done this week to make sure that I’m 100%. See everyone in Phoenix! — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) November 2, 2022

This season was the breakout year for Tyler Reddick. In the No. 8 Chevy, he was able to dominate on rad courses and pick up two wins, one at Road America and another at Indy. He made the playoffs. Then, he won at Texas as the spoiler right after being eliminated after the Round of 16.

Reddick will have one more chance to pick up a win on the season and end his time with RCR on a high note. While these two parties didn’t exactly end things smiling and hugging, it’s great to see them finish the season strong. That crew respects their driver and everyone knows what the deal is for each race.

When Reddick lines up, let’s hope he feels himself. He is a great driver and makes these races more interesting. After having a rough couple of weeks, he might come out with a little extra fire under him.

Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman Racing at Phoenix

So, it will be a return of sorts for both Tyler Reddick. However, this is going to be a great moment for Alex Bowman. After missing five races due to a concussion, and being eliminated from the playoffs as a result, Bowman wants to get back behind the wheel and end things on a positive note.

His 2022 season could have been better but it’s hard to complain about a Round of 12 performance. The injury threw a wrench in things. Noah Gragson did a great job replacing Bowman but he has his own championship to compete for and will be completely focused on ending his Xfinity Series season with a title.

The Championship 4 is set. Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott will battle for that Bill France Cup. It’s been a long season, and it’s hard to believe it is almost over, Outsiders. Hopefully, we get a great finale.