NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Wins the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Today was a battle of fuel and tires. Tyler Reddick avoided major mistakes and takes the checkered flag at the Verizon 200. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was home to another entertaining race for NASCAR fans. When it came down to it, we had two drivers that had worked and built up a solid race, but only one could win in the end. This comes down to the guys in the garage and on pit road as much as it does with Reddick.

This is the second win of the season for Tyler Reddick to go along with his checkered flag at Road America.

Indy Road Course Gives Drivers Issues

There are some fans that would rather see this race on the oval. However, the road course gave many of these drivers fits today – Turn 1 especially. The field decided to full-send it from the start and test out just how good these new brakes are on the Next Gen cars.

They’re good – not six-wide into the first turn at the Indy road course good. Amazingly, despite the multiple spins on the turn and in some other tricky spots, there were very few caution flags. We reached the end of the race in the third stage until we saw a caution flag following a wreck. Kyle Larson basically did the equivalent of targeting in football on the race track, sending his car flying into Ty Dillon and the No. 42.

Tyler Reddick Avoided Mistakes to Win

As he did at Road America, Tyler Reddick had the best car of the day. All day. All weekend, to be honest. The No. 8 3CHI.com Chevy won the pole, hung in there throughout the stages, and when the time came his team had good tires, plenty of fuel, and a whole hell of a lot of speed.

Whether it was A.J. Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney, or Ross Chastain, Reddick fought them all off – and more.

Tyler Reddick made his way out to the front, just like he did in Wisconsin. His pit crew got him in and out of pit road, gave him what he needed from the spotter, and led him to a strong performance and another checkered flag. It just makes all the difference when you have a car ready to perform from the green flag to the checkered flag.

Even though a couple of restarts made things a little closer than expected, Reddick persevered and claimed his second win of the year. Richard Childress Racing sure is going to miss him, aren’t they?