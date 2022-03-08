NASCAR: Ukrainian Driver Is Thankful for American Support

Days after NASCAR driver, Stefan Parsons, debuted his “Ukraine Strong” number 99 car during the Xfinity race at the Las Vegas Raceway, Ukrainian driver, Igor Romanov reveals he is grateful for American help and support during Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

According to Fox News, the Ukrainian driver lives in Ukraine. He has been competing during the past two seasons of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The Series is notably sanctioned by NASCAR and features American-style stock cars racing on road courses throughout Europe. Romanov is also a commentator for the NASCAR Cup Series in Ukraine. “I’m working really hard to promote my favorite sport here in Ukraine,” Romanov explains to Fox News Autos. “And I’m proud that we have a lot of new fans here.”

While addressing Richard Childress’ ammo donation as well as Hendrick Motorsport’s humanitarian aid, as well as NASCAR American drivers displaying the Ukrainian flag on their vehicles, Romanov stated, “I’m really grateful to the legendary Richard Childress for his help. Also, for Hendrick Motorsports; Ryan Blaney displaying the Ukrainian flag on his bumper; and for Stefan Parsons and the BJ McLeod Motorsports team for the Ukraine livery.”

The NASCAR Ukrainian driver further explains that support from all over the world is definitely needed right now. “All these things are extremely important for all of us,” Romano explains. He also said that he is hopeful to meet with American drivers someday. “Hopefully, one day, I’ll visit the USA to see one of the NASCAR Cup Series races directly on the tracks. It would be nice. But first, we need peace in Ukraine. Now, it’s my biggest dream.”

While also discussing the situation in Ukraine right now, the NASCAR Ukrainian driver shares, “The situation at some places near Kyiv is really bad. People are sitting underground without food, water, and electricity.”

Romanov states that he and his family are safe and away from the Ukraine and Russia conflict. They are currently in the Ukrainian city of Rivne. However, they are aware that the fighting may come to them at any moment. He and his family are preparing for the worst, but remain hopeful that they are ready for anything. “The people in Rivne are ready to fight with the aggressor. It’s a period of national unity. The same situation is also in other regions.”