NASCAR Upholds Penalties on RFK Racing No. 6 Team After Appeal

NASCAR made its decision to penalize RFK Racing and now that the team has filed an appeal, the league is going to uphold the decision. For those that don’t remember, Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 RFK team were hit with harsh penalties. It stemmed from an unauthorized modification of the driver’s car at Atlanta Motor Speedway and it is the largest penalty that NASCAR has handed out this year.

Keselowski’s crew chief was fined $100,000, and the team had 100 owner points, 100 driver points, and 10 playoff points taken. That’s not a fun thing to go through. While the driver remains optimistic about the postseason, at the moment, it’s going to be a hard battle back. As of right now, Keselowski is 31st in the Cup Series points standings.

Of course, with penalties like this, a team has to try and appeal. Despite the appeal that RFK and the No. 6 team filed, the penalties will stand. So, there will be no change to what has already been handed out. It’s been a bit hush-hush about exactly what the team did to the car. However, NASCAR made it clear they are harshly punishing things like this with the Next Gen car.

The good news is that the No. 6 team has sat their crew chief in the last two races. NASCAR has suspended the crew chief for four races and now that RFK’s appeal has been denied, he only has to miss two more races. That means we’ll see the No. 6 crew back to full strength by the end of April.

NASCAR had a three-member panel review the appeal. That panel consisted of Mr. Dixon Johnston, Mr. Bill Mullis, and Mr. Dale Pinilis.

NASCAR Denies RFK Racing Appeal but Keselowski Says it is ‘Not Crippling’

A couple of days after Brad Keselowski and his team were issued the penalties, the driver made some comments. He’s been keeping his cool despite the harsh penalties given to him and his crew. With the experience that he has in NASCAR, don’t count Keselowski out just yet.

“No, it’s not crippling,” the driver said back in March. “It’s not what we want. Nobody wants to be in this position. We’re going to get out of this what we make of it. And we can use this as a moment to drown in our own tears, or get stronger and be better. I’m committed to the latter of the two.”

Well, if that’s the case, then Keselowski needs to start driving better. He only has one top-10 finish and has struggled to push through to the top pack. If that doesn’t change soon, it could end up being too little too late for the No. 6, but if Keselowski feels confident, who are we to say he can’t do it?