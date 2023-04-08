There are all kinds of things going on at Bristol Dirt this weekend. NASCAR is going to use a drone in place of the choose cone. Since paint won’t stay on the dirt, a drone will be used to mark the restart “choose cone” as it is called. This is where drivers pick the inside or outside to start on as the race goes from caution to green.

While some think that this could have been done with a literal cone tied to a rope of some kind, it is interesting, to say the least. NASCAR expanded the choose rule to every track. However, this is the first time NASCAR has decided to use a drone in place of the usual marker.

With a flashing light, drivers should be able to see the drone. It will be above the track where the usual mark would be located. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports got videos of officials testing out the drone and lights.

More from the drone test of the choose box: pic.twitter.com/qNkO1LAI1F — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 8, 2023

Drivers and teams seem to like the expanded choose rules. NASCAR using this drone is kinda weird and probably making it more complicated than it needs to be. Still, it is interesting to see them prepared with some technology to make this race feel a little more 21st Century than it did before.

Bristol Dirt is going to give us a lot of wild moments. That surface isn’t going to let these trucks and cars just speed around the track.

NASCAR Drone Surely Won’t be an Issue

One would have to think that the NASCAR drone is just going to be a small part of the Bristol Dirt Race. At least that is what most folks are hoping. No one wants to see this drone cause a delay or issues that it shouldn’t. It will be very interesting how the drone looks at night time.

What NASCAR is really hoping to avoid is a car or truck hitting the drone. That would not only be hilarious but it would also be somewhat disastrous. No one wants more delays than needed. Let’s hope that the light-up sign stays attached to the drone, too. The last thing we need is more debris on the dirt track.

So, what do you think Outsiders? It seems silly but is this the best idea for the choose cone? NASCAR might use a drone here and then who knows where we see it next. How about doing interviews with Mike Joy from the booth down on the track with drivers? Put a little video board on that thing and just let Mike fly around the venue looking for someone to talk to.

Of course, I’m joking. But it does make one wonder what else NASCAR could do with the drone in the future.