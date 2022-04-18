NASCAR Veterans Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick Leave Bristol Food City Dirt Race Early

NASCAR veterans Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are both out of the Bristol Food City Dirt Race early after some issues. That dirt gets slick and the bumping and beating get intense. This is especially disappointing for these two drivers. The Toyota No. 11 and Ford No. 4 both found themselves driving behind the wall and ending their days early.

One of the reasons why this isn’t ideal for these drivers, they haven’t had great seasons. Now, you may be thinking, “Didn’t they just finish 1-2 in Richmond?” Yes, they did. To start the short track season, these two men were the top-2 drivers when the checkered flag waved.

Before that, these two drivers didn’t really have a lot to rest on this season. Then they found some momentum as the track shortened this season. Since then, the two have reverted to their early-season performances. That was highlighted by the fact that both went out of today’s race before the second stage ever ended.

Meanwhile, during this pileup, Harvick was hit hard and his car was altered for the worse. It looks like an issue with his axle and it put him out for the day. This is a tough wreck and it is even tougher dealing with an early end to the day.

If something doesn’t change soon for these two drivers, then it could be too little too late. Of course, as far as points standings go, Harvick is sitting alright. 222 points and a single top-5 finish on the year. He is in 9th overall this season. That might change after tonight, though. Meanwhile, Hamlin is back in 21st, despite a win on the year.

Those old guys just haven’t had a lot of luck this season. Next Gen cars, Next Gen drivers?

These two drivers have a lot of experience. However, everyone has the same experience with these new cars. Everything is new again and the playing field seems to have flattened overnight. This season compared to last season, NASCAR has a new product. I wouldn’t bet those drivers out just yet, not until we see a little more driving.

As far as NASCAR drivers and races go, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick in Bristol sounds like a plan for an exciting race. Instead, they are now sitting on the sideline and watching the other cars zip by. These aren’t two drivers that are used to a lot of struggle and failure. They are used to performing well and these struggles have to be frustrating.

Next week is another chance at glory for these drivers. Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick had to leave early for Bristol, but Talladega is another opportunity. It should be interesting to see if the 4 or 11 make a rebound after the last two weeks.