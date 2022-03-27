WATCH: Hannah Dasher Belts National Anthem at NASCAR’s 2022 Circuit of the Americas Race

No NASCAR event is complete without a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and this year’s road course race at COTA was no exception. Sunday’s NASCAR event featured none other than Hannah Dasher, who kicked off the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix with a passionate performance of the national anthem.

The country star, known for both her unique sound and Stand By Your Pan TikTok series, gave her thoughts on the opportunity before stepping into the spotlight. “Can’t wait to rock the national anthem!” Dasher said.

And, of course, in classic Hannah Dasher fashion, she couldn’t resist adding a joke at the end. “I heard they got extra pyro today,” the country star continued. “Y’all pray it doesn’t catch my hair on fire. It’s good to be in Austin!”

Like any NASCAR event, the pre-race festivities at COTA also included a concert. This week’s performance came from award-winning country music band Midland, who played for a packed crowd in the Circuit of the Americas.

Ahead of the performance, Midland’s Cameron Duddy said, “We love coming home to Austin. Nothing beats the electricity of the city. To play at NASCAR at COTA will be fantastic and we look forward to seeing our fans on race day.”

Hannah Dasher Performs Ahead of First Road Course of NASCAR Season

This weekend’s triple-header at COTA marks not only a special event for country music fans but an intense contest for NASCAR’s finest. Hannah Dasher kicked off the day that marks not only the second time at COTA in NASCAR history but the drivers’ first road course flight in their Next Gen stock cars.

On top of that, the Circuit of the Americas is no ordinary track. On the contrary, it holds a variety of challenges for the drivers including 20 turns, both left and right. It also features more than 130 feet of elevation changes.

Because of the unique layout, the COTA track map is a little overwhelming. Thankfully, NASCAR Truck Series driver Brad Perez has us covered. A big believer in turn names rather than numbers, Perez went took the initiative to label the turns with memorable monikers. On his (hilarious) map, rather than “T2” or “T15,” turns carry labels such as “Disney World Line” and “Rodeo Corner”.

Hopefully “the supa wide hairpin” doesn’t give the Cup Series drivers too much trouble in today’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.