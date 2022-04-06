NASCAR: Watch Rapper Rick Ross Show Off Driving Skills Behind Wheel in One of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolets

More than two decades in music have granted Rick Ross the ability to enjoy the finer things in life. With a net worth of more than $40 million, the rap legend can freely invest his time and money in any activity that happens to strike his interest. And Ross’ latest diversion? Hosting a car show featuring two NASCAR stock cars.

In a recent set of videos posted to his Instagram, Rick Ross sat behind the wheel of the No 48 Chevrolet previously piloted by NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. With what appeared to be extreme caution, he slowly backed the Chevy into his driveway. Then, however, all caution fell to the wayside, as Ross peeled out of the driveway, the tail end of the car tearing through the grass.

In the caption beneath the videos, Rick Ross explained that the No. 48 Kobalt Tools Chevrolet will be a centerpiece in the upcoming Rick Ross Car Show, held on May 21 of this year. One of the Cars of Tomorrow used in NASCAR races between 2008 and 2012, the stock car is one that Johnson drove during a Cup Series hot streak, taking home no less than five consecutive championships.

Rick Ross Shares His Plans for the NASCAR Stock Car

Though Rick Ross purchased the iconic NASCAR stock car several years ago, he’s kept it the same as it was when it was driven by Jimmie Johnson. In preparation for his car show, however, Ross plans to give the car a complete makeover, telling fans that it won’t look the same the next time they see it.

Back in February, Rick Ross shared to his social media that he received an endorsement from a big-name brand that would allow him to host the best car show possible. “Never let nobody dictate your desires,” Ross said in his Instagram stories. “I remember it was at one point they used to say, ‘Rozay, why would you buy so many cars?’ You don’t have my vision.”

“We just posted the flyer yesterday,” Ross said. “And a huge brand done already offered me six figures. They offered me $100[K]. It wasn’t much, but it was just the thought. Instead of saying ‘Rick Ross 1st Annual Car Show’ – I don’t want to reveal the company. But let’s say for instance it was Wingstop. It would say ‘Wingstop 1st Annual [Car Show].”

“We already got a six-figure offer,” Ross continued. “A hundred. It ain’t much, but it’s the thought. That let me know that if somebody offered me a hundred already, s–t, Rozay could get $350[K].”