NASCAR: Watch Tyler Reddick Drive His Car on a USFL Field To Deliver the Game Ball

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick took a temporary competitive break to help celebrate the USFL, the newest spring football league.

And it’s not every day that you see someone drive out the game ball. But there was Reddick, driving a No. 8 Chevy Camaro onto the field at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The occasion was the Saturday night matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Gamblers. And the official USFL social media account posted the video clip of Tyler Reddick making his pro football debut.

“It’s NASCAR Day at Protective Stadium. The game ball was driven in by Tyler Reddick for the first edition of the Double Down Derby!”

It's NASCAR Day at Protective Stadium 🙌



NASCAR races at Talladega, Sunday. That’s an hour’s drive from Birmingham, so it was a short trip for Tyler Reddick to head to the USFL game.

The USFL is in its second week of competition. The spring league features eight teams representing cities from the original 1980s-era USFL. In its first season back after almost four decades, the USFL is playing all games in Birmingham, either at Protective Stadium or Legion Field. Technically, the Stallions were the road team as they faced off against the Gamblers.

The players aren’t that well known. They’re trying to get another look for the NFL or CFL. Or, they just enjoy playing football, no matter the setting. Birmingham’s starting quarterback is J’Mar Smith, the former Louisiana Tech star who spent time in the CFL. Clayton Thorson is the starting QB for the Gamblers. He’s the former Northwestern star who started 53 games for the Wildcats. That’s tied him with Texas QB Colt McCoy for the most starts ever by a Power Five quarterback. He had a couple stops in the NFL before signing with the USFL.

Last Saturday, Fox and NBC simulcast the first USFL game between Birmingham and the New Jersey Generals. Collectively, the game drew a TV audience of three million. The audience suffered a significant drop when only 771,000 watched games on the USA Network.

Fox owns the TV rights to both the USFL and NASCAR. So that’s why it makes sense for the network to cross promote and bring in a budding star from NASCAR to help promote the fledgling USFL. Ty Dillon also joined Reddick at the game.

On paper, Reddick tied his best Cup series finish last Sunday, when he was second in the Bristol dirt. However, it was a bittersweet finish for the 26-year-old who drives for Richard Childress Racing. He led 99 of the 100 laps on the dirt track and was headed to his first-ever Cup win. However, Chase Briscoe had contact with Reddick’s car in the final turn. It caused both cars to spin. Reddick was able to right himself and finish second. But Kyle Busch got the win. It was Busch’s first victory in his last 25 appearances and 60th overall.

Reddick, who is 11th in Cup standings for the season, showed terrific sportsmanship after the race. There was no exchange of harsh words. Briscoe apologized and the two drivers shook hands.

He qualified 10th for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega. So Tyler Reddick did a very quick pit stop at the USFL game, then headed back to Talladega.