NASCAR at Watkins Glen on August 21: Where to Buy Tickets, How to Watch at Home

As the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season rolls on, another exciting race is coming up very soon. One of the longest-running road course tracks in the motorsport’s history, the race at Watkins Glen International in New York is scheduled for Sunday, August 21. Named Go Bowling at The Glen, the Watkins Glen race never disappoints – and that trend will certainly continue this year.

Set for 90 laps and 220.5 miles of action, Go Bowling at The Glen will feature plenty of exciting moments. Looking back at the 2021 running, Kyle Larson recorded the win by leading 27 laps and holding off teammate Chase Elliott down the stretch. Alongside the pair of Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Leading up to August 21, check out the race information below to get prepared for all of the action at Watkins Glen International. It’s bound to be a thrilling day of NASCAR Cup Series racing.

RACE INFORMATION:

Name: Go Bowling at The Glen

Go Bowling at The Glen Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. CT

2 p.m. CT Location: Watkins Glen International | Watkins Glen, New York

Watkins Glen International | Watkins Glen, New York Distance: 90 Laps | 220.5 Miles

90 Laps | 220.5 Miles TV: USA

USA Weather: High 83°, Low 62° | 40% Chance of Rain

High 83°, Low 62° | 40% Chance of Rain Tickets: Available on TheGlen.com

Where Do Things Stand as the Regular Season Winds Down?

It’s been an entertaining 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season – and that’s stating the obvious. Following the Sunday, August 7 race at Michigan International Speedway, which was won by Kevin Harvick, there have been 15 different winners in 22 events. That’s such a wild stat to comprehend.

Taking a look at the current points standings, Chase Elliott is leading the pack with 847 points. Elliott’s been a force all season, having captured four wins with eight top-five finishes and 15 top-10’s. Ross Chastain – who has two victories – is sitting in second, while Joey Logano (673 points), William Byron (617) and Tyler Reddick (557) round out the top-five.

With plenty of playoff implications on the line, NASCAR’s top racers will be giving it their all as they Go Bowling at The Glen on August 21. Are you ready, Outsiders?