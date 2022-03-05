NASCAR: What Is the Starting Lineup for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Action will be getting hot and heavy on Sunday. The NASCAR starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400 has been set. But who is in the starting lineup? We know that the race will be rocking and rolling at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The best of the big-race drivers will be out on the track. Let’s get some insights on who will be in the starting lineup with an assist from The Tennessean.

At A Glance

Christopher Bell will start on the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

Fontana race winner Kyle Larson finds himself alongside Bell up front.

Austin Dillon starats in Row 5 for Richard Childress Racing.

Kurt Busch will bring up the rear on the NASCAR race.

NASCAR Starting Lineup For Pennzoil 400 Has Bell, Larson 1-2 in Row 1

Christopher Bell will be in the pole position, driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He has secured his spot in the NASCAR starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400. Starting at No. 2 will be Fontana race winner Kyle Larson, and he’ll be in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Moving on to Row 2 will be Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford. Next to him will be Chase Briscoe, who is behind the wheel for the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 5 in the NASCAR starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400 has Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. Austin Dillon is next to him in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Row 6 features Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford next to Martin Truex and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Now, on to Row 7 with Alex Bowman and William Byron. Row 8 features Brad Keselowski and Daniel Hemric. Moving along to Row 9 with Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain. Row 10 features Harrison Burton and Aric Almirola. In Row 11, you will have Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell.

Kurt Busch Finds Himself All The Way In Back of NASCAR Pack

For Row 12 in the Pennzoil 400, you have Erik Jones and Cole Custer. Row 13 features Kevin Harvick and Greg Biffle. Then, in Row 14, you have Chris Buescher and Justin Haley. Additionally, Row 15 will have Corey Lajoie and Todd Gilliland. Row 16 will have Kurt Busch and Ty Dillon. On Row 17 for the 267-lap race will be Cody Ware and Josh Bilicki. Row 18 driers are BJ McLeod and Garrett Smithley. Finally, Kurt Busch will start in Row 19.

What a start, though, to the NASCAR Cup Series this year. Holy cow. First up, the Clash happened to be quite a success as an event. Second, Cindric won the Daytona 500.