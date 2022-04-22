NASCAR: What is the Weather Forecast for the Geico 500 at Talladega?

Right now, the weather for this weekend’s NASCAR Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway looks great. Sunny, warm, and loud. Last week things looked good about this time. However, Bristol was hit with some rain that caused two weather delays in the Cup Series race. That doesn’t look like something that fans have to worry about in Alabama this Sunday.

NASCAR Weather for Talladega

Friday: 84 degrees high, 58 degrees low with lots of sunshine and little wind

84 degrees high, 58 degrees low with lots of sunshine and little wind Saturday: 83 degrees high, 61 degrees low, much like Friday

83 degrees high, 61 degrees low, much like Friday Sunday: 84 degrees high, 61 degrees low with some clouds for a mostly sunny afternoon

The weather forecast is just what you would want for a great race day at Talladega. Sunny, bright days in the low 80s. Get the sunscreen out, get the beers iced down, and get ready for a weekend of racing at one of the most legendary tracks in all of stock car racing. This one shouldn’t get rained out like last fall’s race did.

What’s even better is that the ARCA Menards Series and the Xfinity Series are going to get great weather as well. qualifying, practice laps, and all of that should be good to go throughout the weekend. It is shaping up to be a great day, and the action on the track is going to be even better.

The big race, the Cup Series, gets started on Sunday afternoon. The green flag should wave at 3:00 PM EST. There are a number of drivers that will contend for the win. Some of them have had good seasons and others, not so much. However, that’s what makes NASCAR so exciting, one race could change it all. Make a throwaway season into something worth fighting for.

The last two drivers to win at Talladega were Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace. So, is it fair to assume they might find themselves in the front on Sunday? It would be a win that both very desperately need. While they wouldn’t mind taking in a checkered flag, it will be easier said than done.

NASCAR Points Race is Getting Interesting

Right now, you could argue that there are two drivers that have set themselves apart when it comes to the points standings in the Cup Series. While neither Chase Elliott nor Ryan Blaney has a win on the year, they lead the standings with 324 and 321 points, respectively. In fact, the top-3 drivers this year have at least 303 points, with Joey Logan in third. None of them has a win, but they do share 8 top-5 finishes between them.

He isn’t known for his superspeedway driving, but this season has looked like the year for William Byron. The 24-year-old in his No. 24 has been great and having a real breakout. He is the only driver with two wins on the year and he could be looking for number three if things go his way on Sunday.

It’s going to be NASCAR weather for Talladega this weekend, get ready to catch all of the action!