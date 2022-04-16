NASCAR: What Is the Weather Forecast for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

This weekend NASCAR is in Bristol, Tennessee and the weather looks like it is going to be great for some springtime racing. Those that will be at the track might want to grab a light jacket or a blanket because, under the lights, things will be a little chilly. However, the Easter Sunday weather looks like it will be great overall from sunup to sundown.

NASCAR Bristol Weather Report

Weather: 62 degrees Fahrenheit at 7:00 PM start time, partly cloudy

62 degrees Fahrenheit at 7:00 PM start time, partly cloudy Temps will be in the high to mid-50s in later stages of the race

Precipitation chance is very low so rain should not be an issue

Wind is expected to be relatively low as well

Weather always plays a big part in a NASCAR race. Last week before the Martinsville race was able to get going, a rain delay kept drivers and fans waiting for a while. Eventually, the green flag dropped and the field took off. However, looking ahead to tomorrow’s weather, that shouldn’t be an issue at all.

The weather is going to be warm throughout the day. For those looking to spend time at the track at the prerace festivities, that’s good news. An entire NASCAR Easter schedule has been put together for the special day. After all, it’s been almost 40 years since NASCAR raced on the Sunday holiday.

No rain, just a little bit of wind, and a whole lot of fun. This race is one of the fan favorites and they will be packing the seats once again to see the dirt fly, cars bump and grind, and one talented and lucky driver taking the checkered flag. Every race requires a little bit of luck. However, the slick dirt surface really adds to the drama of it all.

Bristol Is Up for Grabs with Dirt Race

The dirt makes this race anybody’s to win or lose. Seriously. There is no telling what could happen. The Next Gen car has yet to officially race on a dirt surface, so these qualifying rounds and practice laps are very important. Depending on how they run will likely determine the outcome of the race.

There will be sliding. There will be some frustration from drivers and fans. That’s the nature of the dirt. But, that doesn’t take away from the race for many. However, one driver that definitely doesn’t agree with that sentiment is Kyle Larson. He recently slammed the idea of racing on a dirt track and said that he feels like “we’re wasting everybody’s time.”