NASCAR: What Is the Weather Forecast for Today’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

This week’s NASCAR stop is in Las Vegas and we’re going to check on the weather forecast for the Pennzoil 400. Being in Sin City for the Pennzoil 400 might lead some to think that it’s going to be a hot one. After all, the weather in Las Vegas usually is warm. But hey, it’s March and the drivers are going to be dueling it out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Let’s see how all of this weather stuff will affect them with some help from Draft Kings Nation.

At A Glance

NASCAR took to the track on Sunday with a partly cloudy weather forecast.

Temperatures have a tendency to be high in Las Vegas, but hat’s not the case out there.

Highs were forecast to be around 61 degrees with a low of 43 degrees.

Those partly cloudy skies might help NASCAR drivers stay a bit cooler.

NASCAR Race Weather Forecast in Las Vegas Looks Pretty Good

Viewers at home will see their favorite drivers have a favorable weather forecast in Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400. High temps are supposed to be around 61 degrees with a low at 43. Just a little chance for rain under partly sunny skies. NASCAR fans will enjoy themselves if they are there at the speedway indeed.

When it gets hot on the track, those clouds probably will help NASCAR drivers stay a bit cool. The Pennzoil 400 got off to a fast start on Sunday afternoon. It is being televised on Fox for those looking to catch some racing action.

Per usual, the Xfinity Series took center state on Saturday night. Las Vegas native Noah Gragson found himself getting into the lead at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with just six laps to go in that event.

Las Vegas Driver Noah Gragson Ends Up Taking Second In Xfinity Race

Yet the local driver found hisself losing the lead with six laps left, according to a story from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. That happened in Turn 1 after Ty Gibbs gets a push from Justin Allgaier. Ironically, it turned out that Gibbs did hold off Gragson en route to a victory. Gragson finished in second place.

Meanwhile, here’s something to note about the race. Gragson had to pit in the lead, under green, with 64 laps left. He thought that a tire was going down. “I felt like … there was a slight vibration,” Gragson said. “We got the lead back on green flag pit stops and had to start conserving fuel.”

The Las Vegas driver thought that air pressure was too high on the right rear tire. That seemed to cause the tire to feel loose. But the tire situation calmed down after getting back on the track.