NASCAR: What’s the Weather Forecast for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

The weather forecast does look good at Sunday’s NASCAR race, the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. They did have some rain on Friday. So, what will Sunday hold at Atlanta Motor Speedway? Hopefully, what is forecast on Sunday morning will hold through the afternoon and into some possible early evening driving. You just never know what will happen at a NASCAR race in Hampton, Ga.

NASCAR Weather For Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Looks Good

On Sunday morning, it’s supposed to be clear with a temperature in the low 50s. Humidity looks to be in the low 50 percent range. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at around 10 miles per hour. That’s according to the NASCAR weather forecast for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.

Additionally, the National Weather Service office in Hampton forecasts that sunny skies will rule over the area. The high temperature is supposed to be near 66. Northwest winds will be between 5 to 10 mph and gusts could reach as high as 20 mph. As for Sunday night, it’ll be clear with a low around 39. Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway should be done for the day by that time.

Stenhouse Jr. Was Rocking The House During Saturday’s Practice

Meanwhile, drivers hit the track on Saturday for practice. Yes, NASCAR drivers do have to get out there and make sure all the things in their cars are humming. Well, for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., it was a good day.

Stenhouse Jr. notched the fastest practice time on Saturday. All 37 drivers in the field went through the practice session on the revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was a 50-minute practice session. This gave many of the drivers their first look at the repaved and shaped track.

NASCAR is excited about this development. Stenhouse Jr. sped around the track in 29.078 seconds in his Chevy. Joe Gibbs Racing team members Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell posted the second- and third-fastest times on the track.

Moreover, Busch believes there will be a lot of wrecks on the track Sunday. The No. 18 driver believes they are more than likely to happen on the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“The narrower race track right now lends itself to some hairy moves and things like that,” Busch said. “You know, turning off into turn three when you’re running the bottom and you start to load up in the corner, your front end gets tight and you wash up the track and somebody in the middle is holding you down, holding you tight, you make contact, [and] cause a crash.” In conclusion, keep your eyes on drivers Sunday while watching the race on FOX. See how they make their way around the revamped track.