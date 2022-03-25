NASCAR: Who’s the Favorite to Win the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at COTA?

Who is the NASCAR favorite this weekend at COTA? We’ve got a big race on the road course in Texas for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. It’s going to be great. But there are a lot of drivers who will be driving in those Next Gen cars and they’ll be rolling. So, let’s take a look at the lineup and see what odds are down there for them.

NASCAR Favorite at COTA Sized Up By Odds Gives Chase Elliott The Nod

As a reminder, William Byron took the checkered flag last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. That was on the traditional oval track NASCAR lovers have known for a long, long time. This week, though, we turn our attention to the road course with its many twists and turns. It’ll be a test for drivers to be out there with their Next-Gen cars. One good thing to look at ahead of the Sunday race is that it’s supposed to be good weather down in Texas.

But these drivers will have a test on their hands at Circuit of the Americas. Oddsmakers have Chase Elliott as the favorite for a victory trip to Victory Lane after the big race is over. NASCAR fans are going to be glued to their TV sets and watching FOX telecast this event. This lineup of NASCAR drivers will be looking to add a solid victory to their record this season. Of course, all of these results from Sunday will factor into seeing how the Cup Series points standings happen to change.

Reviewing Odds At COTA Driver By Driver Heading Into Sunday

Loris Hezemans: 2,000-1.

Boris Said: 2,000-1.

Cody Ware: 2,000-1.

Josh Bilicki: 1,000-1.

Andy Lally: 750-1.

Cory LaJoie: 500-1.

Harrison Burton: 500-1.

Todd Gilliland: 250-1.

Bubba Wallace: 250-1.

We all joke about @NASCAR being able to turn right, but the #NextGen car has specifically been designed to do just that



Ahead of the first road race of the season, @Aric_Almirola gives us a rundown on why they will be more successful at @COTA #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/EK3vRXXvKU — Mobil 1 The Grid (@Mobil1TheGrid) March 24, 2022

Aric Almirola: 200-1.

Kaz Grala: 200-1.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 200-1.

Justin Haley: 125-1.

Cole Custer: 100-1.

Daniel Suarez: 80-1.

Chris Buescher: 80-1.

Erik Jones: 80-1.

Michael McDowell: 80-1.

Austin Dillon: 80-1.

Thank you @KOHLERPower for a great day in Maine 😊👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/2ondwNWwRO — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 22, 2022

Brad Keselowski: 80-1.

Kevin Harvick: 50-1.

Alex Bowman: 33-1.

Kurt Busch: 33-1.

Tyler Reddick: 25-1.

Ross Chastain: 25-1.

Chase Briscoe: 22-1.

Christopher Bell: 18-1.

Ryan Blaney: 18-1.

Joey Logano: 18-1.

A.J. Allmendinger: 16-1.

Austin Cindric: 16-1.

William Byron: 16-1.

Denny Hamlin: 14-1.

Kyle Busch: 9-1.

Martin Truex Jr.: 9-1.

Kyle Larson: 4-1.

Atlanta! Y’all showed up and showed out! P6 on the day which puts us first in points. Can’t say enough how proud I am of our team.



Onto @COTA pic.twitter.com/jY3HTDX0Ye — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 21, 2022

Chase Elliott: 3-1.

This will be some kind of lineup going around the track just outside of Austin, Texas. It’ll be a whale of a day for NASCAR, too. But this race is different from the oval courses. Will it be another win for Byron this week? Can Chase get the job done? Will there be an upset winner? Questions galore waiting for answers to be delivered on Sunday afternoon.