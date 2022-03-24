NASCAR: William Byron Discusses How Different the Next-Gen Car Is After Win at Atlanta

NASCAR’s William Byron was on a roll this past weekend after winning two consecutive races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Now, we’re not saying that the talented #24 needs fancy wheels to come in first. With three Cup Series wins in five seasons, we’d say he can drive almost any car to victory. But the fact that he’s finally getting the hang of his new, state-of-the-art Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet certainly doesn’t hurt.

And during a post-win interview with NBC Sports this weekend, William Bryon explained just how he and his Next-Gen car have come into their own.

“I feel like I’m getting more and more confident and comfortable in this racecar,” he told NASCAR America Motormouths. “And not thinking about the ‘what ifs’ and what’s going to happen if I get lost or what’s going to happen if I make this move. So I think that you’ve gotta have confidence in your racecar to win. and I think that we’re all getting there.”

William Bryon Is Still Learning How to Drive His Next-Gen Car

There are, of course, some major differences between Bryon’s current model and his Gen-6 Chevy, but the most notable are “probably on the setup side.”

“You know, the way you have to run the car pitch-wise,” he added. “And, you know, the things the engineers do to make it go fast.”

But despite the fact that the 24-year-old has been behind the new wheel for a few months now, he admits that he’s still learning how to drive her. However, his competitors are having all the same growing pains.

“I feel like we’re still kind of guessing a bit. When we hit on it, it’s really fast. And when we’re off a little bit, it’s slow. It’s just figuring out those things. But new contenders, it’s exciting. It seems like the racecar rewards aggression, for the most part.”

He put on a stellar show for a great crowd 👏.@TeamHendrick | @WilliamByron pic.twitter.com/JweD4yrV4I — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 20, 2022

Nonetheless, William Bryon proved that he’s at least picking up the nuances of his Next-Gen quicker than most. During his second Atlanta Cup race last weekend, he even led the pack for the entire final ten circuits after overtaking Bubba Wallace, despite the fact that Byron started the day in the twelfth position, according to NASCAR.com.

“It was so cool,” Byron said after celebrating his victory. “I think fans saw a heckuva race. It was certainly long from my seat.”